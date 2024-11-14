Popular Southern-Style Breakfast Chain Announces 20 New Locations

If you're looking for a new spot to feast on some chicken and waffles, gravy-slathered biscuits, golden waffles, and loaded omelets, get ready for some exciting news. A fast-growing restaurant chain that serves all of these specialties and much more is expanding fast right now, and it might be headed for your corner of the country.

Huddle House—known for its Southern-style breakfasts and other homestyle fare like burgers, sandwiches, and steak—just announced its "largest franchise deal" in company history. Through the deal, the hospitality group WE Foods will develop 20 locations throughout Texas in the coming years, according to a press release shared with Eat This, Not That!

That will more than double its presence in the Lone Star State, which currently boasts 18 Huddle House locations, per the chain's website. The 20 new restaurants will also provide a big boost to Huddle House's overall store count. Currently, the Huddle House website lists a little over 260 locations across the South and Midwest, though the chain says it has nearly 300 open or in development total.

WE Foods expects to open the first of the 20 planned restaurants in June 2025 in Spring, Texas. Three additional Huddle House restaurant openings are slated for the surrounding areas that same month.

"We are thrilled to celebrate such a historic win for our brand as we expand our footprint across Texas," said Natalie Hansen, senior director of franchise development with Huddle House's owner Ascent Hospitality Management. "WE Foods have been exceptional throughout this process and are eager to join the Huddle House family. We know they will be exceptional operators as they bring Huddle House to their desired communities."

The Texas development deal is only the latest big expansion push from Huddle House as it works to strengthen its presence across the United States. Earlier this fall, the chain announced another franchise deal that will bring several new locations to Louisiana. The company also plans to open a new Hartselle, Ala., restaurant by the end of 2024.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

In addition to Huddle House, many competitor breakfast chains have also been growing at a rapid pace this year. First Watch plans to open 47 new locations in 2024 alone, while Black Bear Diner expects to add 14 new restaurants to its system. Eggs Up Grill, Vicious Biscuit, and Snooze A.M. Eatery are among the other breakfast chains with ambitious expansion plans underway.