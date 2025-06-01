Kellogg’s Just Introduced a Wild New Cereal Flavor

For most of my life, I have eaten cereal as a snack or dessert, rather than a morning meal, throwing handfuls of everything from Honey Nut Cheerios to Cap’n Crunch in my mouth and skipping milk and a bowl altogether. Kellogg’s Krave debuted in 2012 with people like me in mind: Give them a cereal that is sinful enough to be eaten alone (“crispy shell outside, smooth chocolate inside” ) but can also be enjoyed with a milk of your choice, and they will buy it. The flavor options have fluctuated over the years, all equally splurge-worthy. This month, Kellogg’s launched a new and exciting variety: Kellogg’s Krave Cinnamon Sugar Churro, and early taste testers are going wild over it.

The Cereal Queen, Kayla Simonsen, shared about the launch on Instagram. “A ‘Cinnamon Sugar Churro”‘ variety has entered the family of Krave cereal. It has the original Krave description of ‘crispy shell outside, smooth chocolate inside’ but w/ ‘Cinnamon Sugar Churro’ below the Krave title. Instead of an orange hue, they’re pale cream w/ a cinnamon sugar powder that’s heavier on the sugar side,” she writes. “They’re a touch longer/slimmer than the OG Krave and have grooves with a slight roundness to mimic a churro, but still rectangular to keep the ‘Krave’ essence. It smells like the cinnamon twists from Taco Bell w/ an ever so faint aroma of chocolate.”

She also revealed that if enjoy them in a bowl of milk, “the texture is crispy on the onset, but do become softer. Being said, i will say they hold up in milk better than the OG Krave. The grooves ad slightly rounded shape add a twist to them that’s not found in OG Krave,” she writes. “There’s still a paste-iness factor as it sits in milk, but it mixes with a powdery ‘thinly granules streusel’ mouthfeel from the cinnamon sugar & more depth given there’s grooves.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The overall taste is “like a cross between Cinnamon Toast Crunch, & the flavor of a scone or the crust of a Pop Tart, paired with a Hershey Bar milk chocolate,” she says. “The flavor profile has about 35% being chocolate. It’s quite good and the flavor profile is balanced just right imo.”

“Krave despisers, they’re good dry, just a little less chocolatey but still there,” she says, noting that “Krave in general is a controversial cereal. People either love or hate it, w/ the texture being the culprit. There IS a paste-y element, but they’ve got more crunch than the original Krave imo.”

The bottom line? “It’s a unique one, & i’m for it. I like how it tastes like CTC (just a little less cinnamony) but with a ‘plain scone’ undertone & harmonizing milk chocolate. I don’t ever buy Krave cereals, but i did end up really liking these honestly. I recommend them for sure,” giving them a 7.8 out of 10.

According to Redditors, the cereal is available at Walmart. “Got some today and it’s even better than expected. 11/10 I might have to practice some serious self control,” wrote a Redditor.