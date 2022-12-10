Keto-Friendly Dessert Recipes To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

The Keto diet has made its way into mainstream health conversations over the last few years, and chances are it's here to stay. Keto (which is short for Ketogenic) was originally created as a way to help epilepsy patients, but has now expanded to be used to manage weight and blood sugar.

People on the Keto diet limit their consumption of carbohydrates and increase their intake of protein and fat. While these exact ratios depend on the individual's needs, on average it's about 70-80% of calories from fat, 10-20% from protein, and 5-10% from carbohydrates. Because you're limiting your consumption of carbs, your body then begins to burn fat instead of glucose for energy, which is called the "ketosis state."

Because of the strict limitation on carbs, many people on Keto feel as though they can no longer enjoy their favorite sweets. Thankfully, there are many zero-calorie sweeteners on the market to help those on Keto satisfy their sweet cravings.

Take monk fruit, for example. This zero-calorie, zero-sugar sweetener is made from a plant vine called luo han guo and is approximately 300 times sweeter than regular sugar. You can use monk fruit sweetener to add to oatmeal, yogurt, and fruit, or you can use it to replace sugar in some of your favorite recipes. Monk Fruit In The Raw makes a baking bag that should be on every Keto-diet follower's grocery list. This Keto Certified Baking Bag is a blend of Monk Fruit and erythritol, which is a sugar alcohol used to dilute the very potent monk fruit extract, which is 300 times sweeter than sugar, which makes it easily measurable for baking recipes.

So, if you're on Keto or thinking about starting it, you may want to check out these delicious Keto-friendly desserts that feature Monk Fruit In The Raw as their main sweetener to cut down on sugar.

Keto Cranberry Mascarpone Cheesecake

Cheesecake is a simple, satisfyingly sweet treat that can be enjoyed in any season. This recipe uses Monk Fruit In The Raw as a sweetener, along with vanilla, cocoa powder, and orange zest for an added flavor boost.

Keto Golden Granola

The best feeling is being able to satisfy your sweet cravings while consuming helpful nutrients at the same time. This golden granola uses walnuts, macadamia nuts, chia seeds, and pecan halves, all of which will give you a nice dose of healthy fatty acids. The dash of turmeric is a helpful addition as well, lending a beautiful yellow color.

Keto Blood Orange Dark Chocolate Mousse

This creamy mousse is made with cocoa powder, orange zest, and vanilla for maximum flavor. But it's the addition of instant espresso powder that makes this dessert truly stand out.

Keto Chocolate Peanut Butter Fat Bombs

If you're following the Keto diet, it can be hard meeting your protein and fat goals on busier days, which is why "fat bombs" come in handy. These chocolate peanut butter bombs are made with cream cheese, cocoa powder, Monk Fruit In The Raw, and peanut butter, giving you an easy way to reach your goals while keeping your sugar consumption at bay.

Peach Cobbler

A warm peach cobbler is one of the most comforting dessert recipes you can find. This gooey dessert is normally loaded with sugar, but this specific recipe gets its sweetness from the peaches, lemon juice, and Monk Fruit sweetener.

Chai Spiced Pumpkin Swirl Muffins

If you're an avid chai drinker, then you'll hopefully love these chai pumpkin muffins. This recipe combines spices like clove, cardamom, ginger, and pepper for a burst of flavor without all the added sugar.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Keto Key Lime Pie

Key lime pie is typically a summer dessert, but true fans will want to indulge in it year-round. This pie would normally use a hefty amount of sugar to balance out the tartness of the limes, but this recipe uses Monk Fruit in place of regular sugar, making it a sweet treat that those on Keto can enjoy.

Keto Chocolate Hazelnut Butter

There aren't many flavor combinations more delicious than chocolate and hazelnut, but most spreads that use this combo, like Nutella for example, aren't anywhere close to being Keto-friendly. Thankfully, this homemade recipe is made with much less sugar without having to sacrifice any of the flavor.

No-Bake Mason Jar Pumpkin Cheesecake

If you have some extra Mason jars on hand and want to try a fun spin on regular cheesecake, we recommend trying these no-bake cheesecake jars. Similar to the cheesecake recipe we mentioned previously, these still yield the same creamy sweetness people crave with cheesecake, but without all of the added sugar.

Chocolate Hazelnut Cheesecake Bonbons

This dessert recipe combines the beloved creaminess of cheesecake with the delicious flavor combination of chocolate and hazelnut for a Keto-friendly dessert that's perfect for any party or gathering.

When many people begin the Keto diet, they often feel discouraged and that they'll never be able to enjoy their favorite desserts or satisfy their sweet cravings. Thankfully, natural sweeteners like Monk Fruit make it possible to bake most of your beloved sweet treats without having to worry about using added sugar. We hope that the recipes mentioned above will give you hope and inspiration while you're pursuing your personal health goals.