KFC is Bringing Back Hit Menu Item for First Time in 5 Years

Fast food restaurants are constantly freshening up their menus, from adding new on-trend items to bringing back old favorites. Once upon a time, KFC, known for cooking up delicious fried chicken with all the fixings, offered chicken and waffles on the menu. For whatever reason, the popular meal disappeared five years ago, never to return—until now. This week, the brand announced the return of Chicken & Waffles. Here is what you need to know about the latest addition.

Chicken & Waffles Arrive Today

Starting April 28, you can order Chicken & Waffles, an old Southern favorite, at KFC for the first time in five years. The item can be ordered in a few different meal options, all just in time for Mother's Day and Día de las Madres.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

$7 Tenders and Waffle Box

The first meal option is the $7 Tenders and Waffle Box, perfect for those who prefer boneless chicken. It comes with three juicy and crispy Original Recipe Tenders, a Liege-style waffle, and Mrs. Butterworth's syrup.

$7 Two-Piece Fried Chicken and Waffle Box

For those traditionalists who like their chicken on a bone, there is also the $7 Two-Piece Fried Chicken and Waffle Box. It comes with two pieces of KFC's juicy fried chicken, in your choice of Original Recipe or Extra Crispy, a Liege-style waffle, and Mrs. Butterworth's syrup.

$25 Chicken & Waffles Fan Favorites Box

You can also order a family feast, the $25 Chicken & Waffles Fan Favorites Box. It comes with four pieces of mouthwatering fried chicken, 12 KFC Nuggets, four Liege-style waffles, and your choice of four syrups or dipping sauces.

Strawberry & Crème Pie Poppers

If you have a sweet tooth, you can add another new menu item to your order. KFC now has new Strawberry & Crème Pie Poppers on the menu, packed with strawberry and cream filling in a buttery, flaky crust. They come in packs of four or 10.

There Is Also a $10 Tuesday Day

KFC is also offering a tender-tastic $10 Tuesday with Tenders Deal. The deal, designed to feed a family, comes with eight Original Recipe Tenders or eight pieces of classic fried chicken, along with four dipping sauces, for only $10.