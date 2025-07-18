KFC Fan-Favorite Snack Debuts for a “Limited Time”

KFC is pulling out all the stops right now for its “Kentucky Fried Comeback” campaign, with a renewed focus on flavor, value, and quality. The iconic chicken chain is offering a free bucket of chicken to customers who spend $15+ on the app, and even dropped a new menu item fans will go crazy for. “We’re well aware of the latest fried chicken rankings and I’m fired up to launch a bold Kentucky Fried Comeback and remind America exactly who we are,” says KFC President Catherine Tan-Gillespie. “If people can give their ex a million second chances, I hope our fans can give us one.” She has a point! Here’s what fans need to know about the delicious new snack available in restaurants now.

New Fried Pickles

Fried pickles are having a real moment right now, and KFC is right on trend with the launch of a new menu item: Introducing KFC’s fried pickles, golden-fried dill pickle slices that are perfectly paired with KFC’s signature Comeback Sauce or ranch, and available for a limited time only. Fans are excited, with commenters on food influencer FoodBeast‘s post showing their enthusiasm for this new snack. “YASSS LAWD ✨🙏🏽✨ PRAYERS HAVE BEEN ANSWERED,” one very excited person commented.

KFC Fill-Ups

KFC brought back its Fill-Ups in June, in partnership with F1: The Movie. “It’s a really big deal that we’re bringing back our Fill Ups—with four varieties of finger lickin’ good meals that genuinely fill you up, for only $7,” Tan-Gillespie said. “It’s box meals meets box office in our Kentucky Fried Collab with F1 THE MOVIE, so you can turn hunger for chicken into a victory lap this summer.”

Four Fill-Up Choices

KFC fans can choose between four different options for their favorite Fill-Up:

Three-Piece Tenders Fill Up: Three Original Recipe Tenders with dipping sauce, mashed potatoes and gravy, biscuit, two pie poppers, and one medium drink.

One-Piece Fried Chicken Fill Up: One fried chicken breast (Original Recipe or Extra Crispy), mashed potatoes and gravy, biscuit, two pie poppers and a medium drink.

Two-Piece Fried Chicken Fill Up: Two pieces of chicken (one drum and one thigh in Original Recipe or Extra Crispy), mashed potatoes and gravy, one biscuit, two pie poppers, and a medium drink.

Famous Bowl Fill Up: One KFC Famous Bowl, two pie poppers, and a medium drink.

Free Chicken

KFC is luring customers back to restaurants by offering one free bucket of 8-piece chicken with any digital order of $15+. “By listening to our customers and addressing feedback, we’ll reclaim our rightful place in the fried chicken game we started. Come back and give us a shot—your first bucket’s on us,” Tan-Gillespie said.

Fried Pickle Summer

KFC’s fried pickles offering is just the latest to hit menus at chain restaurants. Del Taco just dropped a limited time-only Fried Pickle Taco: a “crispy, breaded and fried dill pickle spear wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and topped with shredded lettuce, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, fresh diced tomatoes and creamy ranch sauce”.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Viral Pickles Trend

Shake Shack also launched a limited time-only Fried Pickles side in May, a huge fan-favorite menu item. “They’ve been putting them on the LTO burgers and I’ve been wanting a side of them. I asked if I could get a side of them but was turned down (POS [point of sale] didn’t have a way to charge for it) so I’m glad for this move,” one happy customer said.