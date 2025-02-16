KFC Teams Up with Mike's Hot Honey for a Sweet-Heat Chicken Combo

KFC is teaming up with Mike's Hot Honey for a match made in sweet-and-spicy (aka "swicy") heaven. For a limited time only, chicken lovers can get their favorite KFC drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey, available in store and through delivery from February 10.

"Savor the irresistible combination of KFC's world-famous chicken paired with the bold, sweet-and-spicy flavor of Mike's Hot Honey – available on DoorDash, UberEats and Grubhub one day before the limited time offer is widely available at KFC restaurants nationwide and via KFC's app. Whether you're getting hungry at halftime, looking for a last-minute party contribution or craving a bite after seeing our pre-game commercial, KFC's got you for the big game," the company says in a press release.

"Combining KFC's flavorful fried chicken with the bold, sweet heat of Mike's Hot Honey just makes sense. Crispy, juicy, salty, spicy, sweet – it's food alchemy that's meant to be!" said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, Chief Marketing Officer and Development Officer, KFC U.S. "These new meal deals are so irresistibly finger lickin' good, you'll wonder how you ever lived without them."

Here's what the two special $7 box meal deal collaboration consists of:

Three-Piece Original Recipe Tenders with a drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey, plus the choice of an individual side and a biscuit.

Two-Piece Fried Chicken coated in your choice of Original Recipe or Extra Crispy and drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey, plus the choice of an individual side and a biscuit.

Additionally, KFC's $25 Fan Favorite's Box includes "four pieces of bone-in chicken drizzled in Mike's Hot Honey, a 12-piece of KFC's nuggets, Secret Recipe Fries, four biscuits, and your choice of four sauces (including Mike's Hot Honey as an option)," KFC says.

"Partnering with a beloved brand like KFC is a dream come true for us," said Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike's Hot Honey. "Like so many Americans, I grew up on their iconic fried chicken buckets and it was one of my very first drizzles when I first created Mike's Hot Honey," he said. "The sweet heat pairs perfectly with their Original Recipe chicken and I am so happy everyone will have an opportunity to enjoy this delicious combination."

This isn't the first time KFC has experimented with a hot honey flavor—the chicken chain released the KFC Hot Honey Double Down in 2023, a sandwich made of two spicy Zinger fillets as buns and cheese, bacon, and hot honey sauce inside. The chain also offered hot honey tenders in 2018. Considering how much fans loved that offering, there's no doubt the new Mike's Hot Honey collaboration will be a hit.