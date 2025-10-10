7 Kirkland Buys Costco Shoppers Say Are Must-Grabs This October

You might not know this (unless you are a true die-hard Costco fan like me), but there are over 500 Kirkland Signature products floating around Costco, ranging from under-$5 finds like sea salt and rotisserie chicken to engagement rings that can set you back over $134,000. This October, there are lots of must-buy Costco-branded items in your local warehouse and on the website. Here are the 7 best Kirkland buys from Costco’s most-shopped aisles this October.

Kirkland Signature Favorites Candy Variety Bag

With Halloween quickly approaching, now is the time to stock up on trick-or-treating candy. This Kirkland Signature Favorites Candy Variety bag is filled with 5.6 pounds of candy, including Kit Kat, Snickers, M&M’s Peanut Chocolate, Twix, M&M’s Milk Chocolate, Milky Way, Reese’s, Peanut Butter Cup, Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bar, Butterfinger, and Almond Joy.

Kirkland Signature Egg White with Cheese Trio and Peppers Egg Bites

Kirkland Signature Egg White with Cheese Trio and Peppers Egg Bites, 10-count, are a customer favorite, perfect for quick and delicious breakfasts. “The Kirkland Egg White Bites have become a regular purchase. The taste is exceptional for a high-protein breakfast option that is quick to make. The taste reminds me of the egg white bites sold at Starbucks, but the Costco item is better priced,” writes a shopper. “Convenient, easy to store (out of the box & in the freezer) & quick to prepare. These little gems give me a good way to start my day. They’re really tasty popped in the air fryer – better than in the microwave I think. Add a little Sriracha & plain Greek yougart if you like or a bit of cheese melted on top with salsa & sour cream. Add some fruit or toast & you’re good to go!” adds another.

Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks

If you are super busy at night like I am, Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast are a handy protein. The chunks taste just like Chick-fil-A nuggets, are antibiotic, hormone- and steroid-free and a 3-ounce serving has 16 grams of protein. “I think the Kirkland’s nuggets are Chick-fil-A nuggets. I love them,” a shopper says.

Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Cheesecake

Over in the bakery, one of the newest desserts is creating a commotion. “This pumpkin cheesecake with whipped topping looks so good. There’s graham cracker crust and a pumpkin whipped topping $21.99,” writes Costco So Obsessed. “Got it for my Grandma’s Birthday this past weekend and everyone loved it!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Oxi Powder

Kirkland Signature Oxi Powder differs slightly from OxiClean, but I think it works better at removing pesky stains overnight. “Their version of oxi-clean is what oxi-clean used to be. It is much, much better at removing stains than the current version of oxiclean,” one person says. “And roughly half the price,” another adds.

Kirkland Signature Logo Crewneck

Costco gift alert! “Kirkland Signature Logo Crewneck at Costco! This is absolutely a MUST-HAVE for any Costco lover, which I’m assuming is most of us 😂 It’s just $19.99 #costco #crewneck,” Costco Buys captioned a post. “Omg, I’ve been chasing this sweatshirt forever! I live in Philly, went to Costco and couldn’t find it anywhere 😩 Which Costco has these?” commented a follower.

Kirkland Signature Unisex Shearling Slipper

Kirkland Signature Unisex Shearling Slipper, a perfect dupe for the UGG version, is now in the warehouse and online. “Costco Dupe alert!!! 🚨 the ‘other brands’ are over $100 for the same style!! and I’m so excited!! I bought these last year and loved the quality!! FYI these sell out fast!! Such a great price too perfect for the fall!!” Costco New Deals captioned a post. You can get a pair online for $31.99, buy three, get $10 off