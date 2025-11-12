11 Kirkland Deals With Big Savings This Week

Like many other Costco fans, I love the Kirkland Signature label—you’re pretty much guaranteed to get name brand quality or better, at much lower prices. When the Kirkland products are actually on sale, so much the better, but even at normal pricing shoppers save so much compared to the more well-known labels. So what should members be stocking up on right now? Here are 11 Kirkland Signature deals with the best deals this week.

Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic K-Pods

Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Pacific Bold is $8 off right now. “Perfect blend for deep coffee taste. Not a breakfast blend for everyone but works for me,” one person said about the Pacific Bold.

Kirkland Signature Extra Strength D3

Kirkland Signature Extra Strength D3 is $12.49 down from $14.99. “After checking 4 different local retail outlets for the ‘same everything’ product, the price difference was astonishing! Shipping took longer than expected considering origination point was only 5 hours away, but couldn’t really complain considering cost savings (even with shipping cost!),” one Costco shopper said.

RELATED: 7 Costco Products That Shoppers Call the Store’s Best-Kept Secrets



Kirkland Signature Elegant Plastic Plates

Kirkland Signature Elegant Plastic Plates are $12.39 down from $15.49, and perfect for holiday entertaining. “Used these at my daughters wedding. Very durable and looked very nice with our table decor. Cost was fantastic!!” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Wild Argentine Raw Shrimp

Kirkland Signature Wild Argentine Raw Shrimp is on sale right now (check your local warehouse for exact pricing). “These shrimp are fabulous and healthy—because it’s hard to get wild seafood in general! They have become my most purchased item in store,” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Non-Stick Parchment Paper Rolls

A two-pack of the Kirkland Signature Non-Stick Parchment Paper Rolls are $12.99 down from $16.49 and perfect for holiday baking. “Who knew I would end up writing a review about parchment paper but this is a great product. Price point is fabulous, the amount of paper you get vs. a supermarket box of parchment is crazy plus it is non-stick!” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Farm-Raised Cooked Shrimp

The Kirkland Signature Farm-Raised Cooked Shrimp is also on sale right now (check your local warehouse). “These frozen shrimp are well-prepared resulting in anticipated tastiness. Perfect additions to salads or for your late afternoon snack,” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Calcium

Kirkland Signature Calcium is currently $11.99 down from $13.99. “Its a solid product and big bottle for the price,” one shopper said. “Great product. Needs to be in the warehouse full time,” another commented.

Kirkland Signature Paper Towels

Kirkland Signature Paper Towels are a must-have for the holiday season, and cost just $23.99 for 12. Compare that to Bounty Advanced Paper Towels, which are $32.99 for 12. “I was a faithful Bounty user, then theirs became super linty and un-affordable ! Kirkland is pretty well priced, works great with no lint,” one Costco member said.

Kirkland Signature Chinet Plastic Cups

The Kirkland Signature Chinet Plastic Cups are another seasonal must-have, and at $13.59 for 240 are a much better deal than the branded Solo Cups ($23.68 for 200). “These last us forever and can’t beat the price anywhere else,” one happy shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Green Tea Bags

Stay healthy this winter with the Kirkland Signature Green Tea Bags, just $13.99 for 100. Compared to Ito En Oi Ocha Green Tea Bags which are $5.78 for 20. “I’ve been purchasing this tea for years. Best green tea out there!” one Costco member said.

Kirkland Signature Uncured Bacon and Gouda Egg Bites

The Kirkland Signature Uncured Bacon and Gouda Egg Bites are $14.59 for 10 at my local Los Angeles warehouse, whereas if I go to Starbucks I would pay $5.45 for two before taxes. “Never had the Starbucks version, but these are pretty good. 9-10 minutes in the air fryer and they come out crispy on the outside, the inside is fluffy,” one Redditor said.