Costco Ice Cream Bars Sparking a Heated Debate Among Shoppers

Costco shoppers have strong opinions about the products they love—and equally strong feelings about the ones they don’t like at all. The members-only club carries impressive products under the Kirkland Signature umbrella, many of which inspire rave reviews and loyalty in customers, but sometimes a product can inspire controversy due to wildly differing opinions on factors like taste, quality, and value for money. One such product is the Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars, clearly meant to be a Costco spin on the Häagen-Dazs version. Here’s what shoppers are saying about the sweet treat.

Häagen-Dazs vs Kirkland Signature

One shopper immediately noticed the Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars look a lot like Häagen-Dazs. “How are the Kirkland brand ice cream bars? Do they incorporate the same Kirkland premium vanilla ice cream? They’re next to the Häagen-Dazs ones, a decision needs to be made,” the Redditor asked, sparking off a giant debate.

Value For Money

Costco shoppers appreciate the value for money you get with an 18-pack of these bars, especially compared to the Häagen-Dazs which are around $11 for a box of 15. “They’re fabulous and a great deal for $9.99 a box,” one shopper said. “They are so fantastic I’ve had to stop buying them. I ate one a day for like 3 months straight and unsurprisingly gained weight. The Häagen-Dazs ones are typically more expensive and taste worse in my opinion,” another commented.

Food Court Memories

“The Kirkland bars remind some shoppers of a gone but never forgotten food court treat. “Not as good as the old almond ones from the food court but pretty good,” one said. “Ahh, remembering those good ‘ol days when they used to hand-dip the Dove bars and roll them around in chopped almonds. Good times,” another commented. The best part? Those ice creams were just $1.50.

Chocolate Comparison

Not everyone agrees the Kirkland Bars are better than Häagen-Dazs—some shoppers dislike the “waxy” “fake” Costco version. “If you read the labels, I believe the Häagen-Dazs have real chocolate outside but the Kirkland is one of those more fake chocolates on the outside coating. They’re still good, though,” one member said. “To me the outside tastes kinda waxy, don’t really like them. Häagen-Dazs overall tastes way better imo,” another agreed.

Quality Issues

Another shopper said the Häagen-Dazs holds up better. “I am the biggest Kirkland fan, but…… I did the side by side challenge with the Häagen-Dazs ice cream bar, and it doesn’t come close. The extra $3 is worth it,” the Redditor said. “The quality of ice cream and chocolate is sub par compared to the Häagen-Dazs. Also, the Kirkland chocolate falls apart easier and breaks onto your lap.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Verdict

The general consensus is the Kirkland Signature Ice Cream bars are great value for money and tasty, but the fake chocolate exterior is a dealbreaker for many. On the other hand, the Häagen-Dazs is more expensive but fans are convinced the formula has changed. “This used to be the one amazing, go-to ice cream bar, but now it’s just absolutely terrible,” one Costco shopper wrote in the reviews. “I don’t know what you guys did, but the chocolate is a complete joke. It’s a flavorless, waxy shell with zero taste. And the ‘ice cream’? It’s not cream. It’s just crunchy, grainy ice now.”