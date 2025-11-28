11 Kirkland Items Costco Members Call This Week’s Biggest Jackpots

Costco shoppers accustomed to getting great deals year-round still get very excited when they find an exceptionally good deal, especially on items that are true and tested. The Kirkland Signature brand is known for high quality and great value for money, and once in a while members will find something that is almost too good to be true. If you’re looking for inspiration for your next Costco haul, here are 11 Kirkland Items shoppers say are must-have items right now.

Crème Brûlée Bar Cake

Shoppers are raving about the new Crème Brûlée Bar Cake at the Costco bakery. “It’s good. I like it. It’s reminiscent of that maple butter cake. If you like that, you’ll probably like this. The tuxedo cake will always be my #1,” one member said.

Wild Blueberries

Shoppers are obsessed with the Kirkland Signature Wild Blueberries. “Absolutely loving the Kirkland Signature 5lb wild blueberries! They’re so small and cute! New smoothie favorite 🤩 item 1874996, $9.39 at my local Costco! A steal imo,” one shopper said. “I eat them with greek yogurt and a little bit of raw honey almost every night as a snack before bed,” another commented.

Kirkland Signature Sunsweet Whole Dried Plums

Kirkland Signature Sunsweet Whole Dried Plums are a must-have item. “Kirkland Prunes are Da Bomb! One after each meal keeps you regular and they taste great. This bag will last a couple months. One of the best values in the warehouse,” one happy shopper said. “Have lost 40 pounds in last 6 months and these are part of the reason. Instead of a cookie or snack I have one of these to satisfy the craving.”

Kirkland Signature Dungeness Crab Sections

The Kirkland Signature Dungeness Crab Sections are $15 off right now in some locations. “I got them when on sale and they were delicious,” one shopper said. “Will go to Costco tomorrow and grab one.”

Kirkland Signature Grass-fed Beef Sticks

The new Kirkland Signature Grass-fed Beef Sticks are a hit with customers. “They’re way more like beef jerky which is why I like them,” one shopper said. “These beef sticks are great!! My kids and I love them,” another shared.

Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries

The Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries continue to draw rave reviews from customers. “My family loves these! I pre-portion mine out into servings of three (we are a family of three) and vacuum seal each one (using the FoodSaver I bought at Costco, of course). When we want fries as a side, I simply snag a bag, cut it open, and toss on a baking tray,” one member said.

Costco Checks

Costco members love buying checks from the store. “I recently moved and was debating whether to get checks made or not, as I can’t remember the last time I actually wrote one. So I’m searching for checks online and discovered that Costco sells them,” one shopper said. “Part of me wants to buy them just so I can troll a few people in my family. Seriously, if I have the executive Costco membership, and the official Costco bag, and I use an official Costco Warehouse check, do I win?”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Extra Firm Organic Tofu

Kirkland Signature Extra Firm Organic Tofu is now available is some SoCa warehouses, according to eagle-eyed Redditors. “We bought a few boxes so far over the past few months. I think they are solid or more firm than the previous ones they carried which is nice. They work better in our tofu press and do not break apart as easily,” one shopper said.

King Arthur Neapolitan Pizza Flour

One shopper called the King Arthur Neapolitan Pizza Flour their “holy grail” item. “It’s the finest (00) a flour can be ground. Italy labels their flour by numeric ground type. The range is 00 – 2. It’s very fine and silky to the touch. Moderate protein (gluten) so it makes dough that is tender and elastic so you can see why it’s great for pizza dough to get the chew without it being tough. It needs less water to form a dough. It’s good to use for pasta as well,” one member explained.

Kirkland Signature Foodservice Foil Sheets

The Kirkland Signature Foodservice Foil Sheets are notorious for lasting a long time. “Finally cleared a box of foil sheets! Not sure when I bought these, but used the past one for dinner tonight,” one shopper said.

Boneless Beef Ribeye

One shopper found $75 off a whole boneless beef ribeye Costco Matthews, NC. “With the $75 discount that one comes out to $14.39 a lb. Really good deal for prime grade ribeye,” another customer said.