11 Kirkland Items Ranked by Taste, Quality, and Value

Hundreds of Kirkland Signature food items, ranging from pantry staples to freezer finds, are in every Costco warehouse and on the website, making it difficult to weed out the winners from the losers. As a food writer, I have tried most of them and spent hours researching the others online. Here are 11 Kirkland Signature items ranked by taste, quality, and value.

Kirkland Signature Chicken Bakes

While Chicken Bakes have always been wildly popular in the food court, they aren’t quite as performative in the store. Kirkland Signature Chicken Bakes are in the freezer section, made with Foster Farms chicken breast strips, mozzarella, provolone and parmesan cheeses, smoky bacon, creamy Caesar dressing and green onions in a hand-rolled crust. However, shoppers maintain that they aren’t the same. “The food court ones are way better in my opinion. These are okay but not that good,’ a Redditor writes. “The food court ones are better but honestly I really love these ones as well. Just make sure you cook them in the oven so they’re actually crispy. It tastes very similar just not AS cheesy as the ones in the food court. They are also a little smaller. If I get a chicken bake craving and don’t want to run all the way to Costco or they’re closed, these do the trick just fine,” adds another.

Kirkland Signature Egg Bites

If you are on the market for a quick but delicious breakfast, Costco-branded egg bites are a favorite with shoppers and a perfect dupe for Starbucks’ more expensive alternative. “The KS egg bites are fantastic when cooked in the air fryer! Yum!” one person says. “I finished one box in a week, so when I went back I got two boxes. Finished the first of those two boxes,” another added. “They really are good, especially in the air fryer!” According to another shopper, they might actually be the same bites you get at Starbucks, but offer more bang for the buck. “The KS egg bites replaced the Starbucks ones. I’m pretty sure they just went to Starbucks supplier and bought them from there and white labeled it as KS. They taste the same,” one suggested.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Muffins

The Costco bakery has many great value items, including the larger-than-life muffins. You can’t go wrong with any flavor. “The blueberry muffins are SO good (and very large) for the price!” writes one Redditor. “I LOVE the almond poppyseed ones so much,” adds another. Other favorites include chocolate chunk and apple crumb.

Kirkland Signature Cookies

The Costco bakery is famous for its extensive cookie selection, which rotates seasonally. “Those are srsly the best store bought chocolate chip cookies I’ve ever had,” endorses one happy customer. “Their chocolate chunk, oatmeal raisin and white chocolate macadamia cookies pack is too good,” writes one Redditor.

Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano

Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano is one of the best deals in the store. “Not shredded, just the block. So much cheaper than the grocery store and still the ‘real deal’ good stuff,” one person writes. “I got one of those rotary grinders and use that parm now and it’s saved me so much money. The block of cheese is expensive initially but it lasts forever just shredding off a little at a time,” another agrees. I am also a fan of the pre-shredded containers.

Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna

Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna, which has existed since about 2019, can feed a crowd and costs less than most lasagna trays, a fraction of the size. Shoppers maintain that it is better than homemade lasagna. “The top was a mound of cheese and sauce with sausage poking through,” our reviewer says, adding that it tastes “far better than your average frozen lasagna, and it’s made with choice ground beef, sausage, real cheese, and tomatoes.” Be forewarned that it takes over an hour to cook.

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil and Other Cooking Oil

Don’t sleep on any cooking oils at Costco. Kirkland Signature Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil is high quality and has been a must-buy of Costco shoppers forever. The highly hyped oil is sourced from olives grown organically throughout the Mediterranean region of Europe. The traditional is one of the warehouse’s most popular products, but shoppers also love the other cooking oils and limited-edition alternatives.

Kirkland Signature Greek Yogurt

Kirkland Signature Greek Yogurt is better than name brands and is always selected by nutritionists as a must-buy for fat loss. “The fat-free plain Greek yogurt. Just like Fage,” one popular comment reads. “YES. I just got my first container this week and I am shocked at how good it is. It might even be better than Fage!” another agrees. The price is also way less than Fage.

Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup

While it isn’t cheap, Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup, a remarkably high-quality syrup, is a sensational deal compared to other maple syrup brands. Shoppers maintain that it is a fantastic deal compared to other stores. “Used to buy my organic pure maple syrup at the farmer’s market directly from the farmer. Average cost was $8 for 8oz. This product from Costco is just as good at a fraction of the price,” one shopper says. “I love this syrup – we typically drive 45 minutes one way to Costco just to get this. Great price. Great taste. And organic!” another adds.

Kirkland Signature Pesto

Kirkland Signature Pesto is “hands down” as “good as any other you’d find at the supermarket” states one fan. They add that “actually better because it’s not shelf stable, so no preservatives” and “a larger quantity” for a cheaper price. Another claims that the jaw of mashed basil is “a deal and very versatile. Add in some cherry tomatoes and cubed fresh mozzarella to give it a little pop. Serve warm, or bring chilled to a summer potluck.” I’ve had store bought pesto in the past and hated it. But Kirkland’s is delicious,” says a third. Don’t worry about the expiration date: Use molds and freeze into cubes for future use.

Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream

Shoppers maintain that Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream is better than name brands and one of the best deals in the whole store. “The super premium vanilla ice cream is unbeatable,” one highly liked Reddit comment reads. The anything-but-plain ice cream is “the most delicious ice cream I’ve ever tasted. I’d heard all the hype and finally got some the other day, and boy did the hype deliver! Fan for life now,” another Redditor said.