 Skip to content

11 Kirkland Signature Items Worth Stockpiling

Tariffs are driving up costs, but these Kirkland items are still a great deal—stock up now.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
Published on April 28, 2025 | 7:30 AM

President Donald Trump's tariffs are driving up the prices of everyday items, as it costs more to import and export goods globally. Grocery shopping is likely to become more expensive, so consider stocking up on items with a longer shelf life to save money in the long run. If you have a Costco membership, you can save even more. Here are 11 Kirkland Signature items worth stockpiling now to save more later.

Kirkland Signature Thai Hom Mali Jasmine Rice

Kirkland Signature, Thai Hom Mali Jasmine Rice
Costco

Costco sells large bags of imported rice, including Kirkland Signature Thai Hom Mali Jasmine Rice. Thailand currently has a 36% tariff, so the price is likely to increase. Since rice can last up to two years if stored properly, please consider stocking up.

Kirkland Signature Coffee

Kirkland Summit Roast Pods
Costco

Coffee beans are mostly imported from other countries, and coffee products are already getting more expensive. Now is the time to stock up on Kirkland Signature K-Cup Pods, made out of Arabica coffee beans and fair trade certified. Coffee pods have a best-by date, but generally last up to a year.

Kirkland Signature Organic Roasted Seaweed Snack Packs

Kirkland Roasted Seaweed
Costco

Kirkland Signature Organic Roasted Seaweed snack packs, sourced from South Korea, are the best seaweed deal in town. The Asian country is hit with a 25% import tariff, so consider stocking up for the year.

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

Kirkland olive oil
Costco

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil is sourced from olives grown organically throughout the Mediterranean region of Europe. It is "packed in Italy with select oils from Portugal, Tunisia, Italy, and Greece" — all EU countries facing a 20% tariff.

Kirkland Signature Belgian Chocolates

Kirkland Signature Belgian Luxury Chocolates
Costco

Costco sells many imported chocolates, including Kirkland Signature Belgian Chocolates. The prices of these sweet treats may go up, as they will become more expensive to source. Belgium is part of the EU and subject to a 20% tariff.

Kirland Alcohol and Beer

kirkland signature rioja reserva wine
Shutterstock

Stock up your bar before tariffs impact prices! Kirkland Signature produces a wide range of booze, from European-sourced spirits to domestic. Aluminum and other metal packaging products are going to get expensive, so expect the price of alcohol to increase even on domestic brews.

Kirland Signature Nuts

Costco

Most nuts, including Kirkland Signature favorites, are imported. Cashews, pecans, and macadamia nuts are mostly grown and sourced from countries like Vietnam, Côte d'Ivoire, and Brazil. With steep tariffs, you should consider replenishing your nut stock now.

Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup

kirkland signature organic maple syrup
Costco

Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup is one of the warehouse's great products. Sourced from Canada, a country subject to a 25% tariff, the price will likely increase. Shoppers are stocking up on pancake topping, which can usually last indefinitely if unopened and stored in a cool, dark place.

Kirkland Signature Canned Goods

kirkland signature premium chunk canned chicken breast
Costco

While what's inside your favorite Kirkland Signature canned goods—ranging from soup to beans or veggies—may or may not get more expensive, the packaging itself will likely increase in price. Tariffs on metals like aluminum and steel will likely raise the cost of canned foods, so stock up on items with a longer shelf life.

Kirkland Signature Frozen Fish

Kirkland Signature Wild Caught Atlantic Cod Loins
Costco

While many fish are sourced domestically, low-cost seafood is often imported from China. For example, Wild Caught Atlantic Cod is sourced from Norway, so you might want to consider stocking your freezer for summer.

Kirkland Signature Green Tea

Costco Kirkland Green Tea
Costco

Lots of tea comes from Asian countries, primarily green and Jasmine blends. Kirkland Signature Green Tea is one of the most popular products, and will likely get more expensive as tariffs hit Japan.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Leah
Filed Under
//
More in Groceries
  • 11 Best Costco Gift Baskets for Sale Right Now

    11 Best Costco Gift Baskets for Sale

  • High angle shot of a group of unrecognizable people's hands each grabbing a slice of pizza

    I Tried 5 Frozen Pepperoni Pizzas and One Won

  • World currency 100 dollars on the background of the American flag. Business. Currency exchange. World crisis.

    11 Items to Rethink Buying Now

  • Kirkland Costco

    11 Kirkland Signature Items Worth Stockpiling

  • 7 Frozen Dinners Made With Real Ingredients—Not Lab Experiments

    7 Frozen Dinners Made With Real Ingredients

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.