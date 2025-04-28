President Donald Trump's tariffs are driving up the prices of everyday items, as it costs more to import and export goods globally. Grocery shopping is likely to become more expensive, so consider stocking up on items with a longer shelf life to save money in the long run. If you have a Costco membership, you can save even more. Here are 11 Kirkland Signature items worth stockpiling now to save more later.

Kirkland Signature Thai Hom Mali Jasmine Rice

Costco sells large bags of imported rice, including Kirkland Signature Thai Hom Mali Jasmine Rice. Thailand currently has a 36% tariff, so the price is likely to increase. Since rice can last up to two years if stored properly, please consider stocking up.

Kirkland Signature Coffee

Coffee beans are mostly imported from other countries, and coffee products are already getting more expensive. Now is the time to stock up on Kirkland Signature K-Cup Pods, made out of Arabica coffee beans and fair trade certified. Coffee pods have a best-by date, but generally last up to a year.

Kirkland Signature Organic Roasted Seaweed Snack Packs

Kirkland Signature Organic Roasted Seaweed snack packs, sourced from South Korea, are the best seaweed deal in town. The Asian country is hit with a 25% import tariff, so consider stocking up for the year.

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil is sourced from olives grown organically throughout the Mediterranean region of Europe. It is "packed in Italy with select oils from Portugal, Tunisia, Italy, and Greece" — all EU countries facing a 20% tariff.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Belgian Chocolates

Costco sells many imported chocolates, including Kirkland Signature Belgian Chocolates. The prices of these sweet treats may go up, as they will become more expensive to source. Belgium is part of the EU and subject to a 20% tariff.

Kirland Alcohol and Beer

Stock up your bar before tariffs impact prices! Kirkland Signature produces a wide range of booze, from European-sourced spirits to domestic. Aluminum and other metal packaging products are going to get expensive, so expect the price of alcohol to increase even on domestic brews.

Kirland Signature Nuts

Most nuts, including Kirkland Signature favorites, are imported. Cashews, pecans, and macadamia nuts are mostly grown and sourced from countries like Vietnam, Côte d'Ivoire, and Brazil. With steep tariffs, you should consider replenishing your nut stock now.

Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup

Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup is one of the warehouse's great products. Sourced from Canada, a country subject to a 25% tariff, the price will likely increase. Shoppers are stocking up on pancake topping, which can usually last indefinitely if unopened and stored in a cool, dark place.

Kirkland Signature Canned Goods

While what's inside your favorite Kirkland Signature canned goods—ranging from soup to beans or veggies—may or may not get more expensive, the packaging itself will likely increase in price. Tariffs on metals like aluminum and steel will likely raise the cost of canned foods, so stock up on items with a longer shelf life.

Kirkland Signature Frozen Fish

While many fish are sourced domestically, low-cost seafood is often imported from China. For example, Wild Caught Atlantic Cod is sourced from Norway, so you might want to consider stocking your freezer for summer.

Kirkland Signature Green Tea

Lots of tea comes from Asian countries, primarily green and Jasmine blends. Kirkland Signature Green Tea is one of the most popular products, and will likely get more expensive as tariffs hit Japan.