7 Kirkland Pantry Staples Members Call Costco “Must-Buys”

There are so many Kirkland Signature items shoppers are wild about at Costco, ranging from cleaning supplies and rotisserie chicken to the perfect white t-shirt. However, shoppers are adamant that Costco’s in-warehouse brand is one of the best when stocking your pantry, especially in bang-for-the-buck. Not sure what to buy on your next shopping trip? Here are 7 Kirkland Signature pantry staples members call “must-buys.”

Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup

Costco offers the best value in town on high-quality maple syrup. I always keep Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup on hand. The 33.8-ounce jug is filled with 100% pure Grade A amber-rich syrup and is a fan favorite with my kids and almost every Costco shopper. If you ever find the limited edition glass bottles, pick those up. I promise you won’t regret it.

Kirkland Signature Organic Creamy Peanut Butter

If you appreciate peanut butter that is just nuts and salt, buy Kirkland Organic Creamy Peanut Butter, which is considered one of the best PBs on the planet by Costco shoppers. “There is no substitute for their PB,” a shopper declared. “I’m obsessed with this peanut butter,” agreed another. “Kirkland is just peanuts and sea salts. Other ‘natural’ brands add palm oil, sugar, and molasses. I prefer the other brands but with people trying to be as close as ‘natural’ as possible, Kirkland does a good job,” one person explains. “I love it so much. It has become the baseline for all other peanut butter to be compared against,” yet another says.

Kirkland Signature Organic Chicken Stock

I always have Kirkland Signature Organic Chicken Stock in my pantry. Each pack comes with six cartons of the rich and delicious broth, unparalleled in taste and value. “This is the best chicken stock out in the market. Will enhance the flavor of any meal you are preparing,” a shopper says. “Soups have become main meals sometimes in this house, and I couldn’t be happier. Robust, flavorful, delicious. I cannot stomach weak-tasting food so I always keep this Kirkland Chicken Stock in my cupboard.”

Kirkland Signature, Organic Diced Tomatoes

I also always keep Kirkland Signature Organic Diced Tomatoes in the pantry. This is the best value and quality you will find if you make sauce from scratch, chili, or soups. “We’ve been using them for years, always good quality. I’m grateful Costco doesn’t charge much more than one would pay for conventional tomatoes. These days, you can find others offering conventional canned tomatoes at considerably higher prices. Really happy they are available again after being out of stock online, as we are more than 250 miles from the nearest Costco. When they were out of stock, we learned how much better they are than anything we could find in a store or online,” writes a shopper.

Kirkland Signature Organic Raw Honey

Shoppers maintain that this three-pack of Kirkland Signature Organic Raw Honey is another must-buy for your pantry. “Always on my List of Have to haves,” writes a shopper. “A staple in my everyday routine. Delicious.” Another jokes: “Best Honey for the Money, hands down.”

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil and Other Cooking Oil

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil is another must-buy according to everyone ranging from people who barely cook to experienced chefs. The highly hyped oil is sourced from olives grown organically throughout the Mediterranean region of Europe. The traditional is one of the warehouse’s most popular products and is just $20.99 for a large bottle.

Kirkland Signature, Pure Sea Salt

I have become super obsessed with Kirkland Signature, Pure Sea Salt, 30 oz. "100% Natural from Australia," writes a shopper. "It is a fine grain not flakes. The granules were light and fluffy and stayed that way till the end. I have purchased others where they begin to clump, this is due to the moisture content. This particular batch says it is from Australia and bottled in the US. There is no indication of the mineral content. Which is why many people buy Sea Salt. The taste however is good, just be careful not to use too much." Even salt collectors swear by it. "I'm loving this Sea Salt! I collect salt from all over the world. And It's convenient to have extra in my pantry. I'm a salt lover!" another said.