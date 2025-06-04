11 Costco Items Shoppers Say Are Better Than Name Brands

Costco sells your favorite name brands for less – and in bigger quantities. They also sell their trademark in-warehouse brand, Kirkland Signature, offering even more bang for the buck. While not every KS product is beloved by shoppers, there are several that die-hard Costco fans swear are better than branded alternatives. Here are 11 Costco items shoppers say are even better than name brands.

Kirkland Signature Cranberry Juice

Ocean Spray is considered the leading purveyor of cranberry juice. According to Costco shoppers, you should have confidence in purchasing Costco’s Kirkland Signature Cranberry Juice, which is actually Ocean Spray. It even states it on the label.

Kirkland Signature Foodservice Foil

Reynold’s Wrap is known as the premier tin foil brand on the market. But you can’t go wrong with Kirkland Signature Foodservice Foil. The less expensive version is essentially the same, and even features Reynold’s name stamped on the front. And, seeing as though it is cheaper, it’s a no-brainer purchase.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Summit Roast K-Cup Pod

Shoppers swear by Kirkland Signature coffee – even the K-Cup Pods. While other purveyors aren’t Keurig K-Cup branded, Costco’s in-house brand is. “Better, smoother flavor than Pike Place Roast from Starbucks, and obviously way more pods for less money. Heckuva deal!” writes on reviewer. “I decided to give this a try instead of my usual Caribou or Paul Newman and I was pleasantly surprised. Coffee has a very nice taste and is smooth. Will be buying more,” adds another.

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil and Other Cooking Oil

One of the must-buy items for any Costco shopper is Kirkland Signature Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil. The highly hyped oil is sourced from olives grown organically throughout the Mediterranean region of Europe, and is one of the warehouse’s most popular products. “Very good olive oil. It’s worth the price and I think it should be rated higher than other well known olive oils,” one shopper says.

Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup

Another item that Costco shoppers swear by is Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup, a remarkably high-quality syrup that offers a great deal compared to other stores. “Used to buy my organic pure maple syrup at the farmer’s market directly from the farmer. Average cost was $8 for 8oz. This product from Costco is just as good at a fraction of the price,” one shopper says. “I love this syrup – we typically drive 45 minutes one way to Costco just to get this. Great price. Great taste. And organic!” another adds.

Kirkland Signature Pesto

Kirkland Signature Pesto is “hands down” as “good as any other you’d find at the supermarket (actually better because it’s not shelf stable, so no preservatives) and a larger quantity,” states a fan. Another says that the jaw of mashed basil is “a deal and very versatile. Add in some cherry tomatoes and cubed fresh mozzarella to give it a little pop. Serve warm, or bring chilled to a summer potluck.” I’ve had store bought pesto in the past and hated it. But Kirkland’s is delicious,” says another.

Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream

Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream is regularly brought up as a favorite of Costco shoppers. “The super premium vanilla ice cream is unbeatable,” one highly liked comment reads. The creamy ice cream is “the most delicious ice cream I’ve ever tasted. I’d heard all the hype and finally got some the other day, and boy did the hype deliver! Fan for life now,” another poster said.

Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries

Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries, new to stores this spring, have become a fast favorite of shoppers. “We bought some and they’re pretty good. They remind me of the Lamb Weston hand cut freezer fries,” one shopper on Reddit confirmed. “Thicker cut and potato forward. I love them bought instead of the ore ida and won’t be going back as long as they sell them,” another added.

Kirkland Signature Paper Towels

Of all the paper products, Kirkland Signature Paper Towels are one of the most highly rated with shoppers. “I was a faithful Bounty user, then theirs became super linty and un-affordable ! Kirkland is pretty well priced, works great with no lint,” writes one shopper. “I have tried several different name brand paper towels, some were acceptable quality and others were very expensive yet the quality did not match the extra cost. The Kirkland brand falls right into what our family requires of paper towels. There are enough towels per role to eliminate the frustration of feeling like you are always replacing it. The quality is above average and the price is reasonable,” another shopper added.

Kirkland Signaure Big Red Cups

If Kirkland Signature The Big Red Cups look familiar, there is a reason: They are made by Chinet, the brand that has been manufacturing Big Red Cups for almost 100 years. “Fabulous!!! This item is so-o-o much better than the ‘Red Solo’ cups. They are a much better quality of plastic, they are a little wider so they stay in cup holders much better and are easier to hold!!! They do not break or ‘split’ around the rim and are easily re-useable after putting in the dishwasher,” adds another.

Kirkland Signature Green Tea

Green tea drinkers can confidently sip on Costco’s Kirkland Signature Green Tea, knowing it is authentic, as it is actually made by Ito En, a Japanese company founded in the 1960s. “I’ve been drinking this tea for a long time now and am so glad that Costco continues to sell them. I have tried many brands and can honestly say these are by far the best – quality, taste and cost!” says one shopper.