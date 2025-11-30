Costco is my favorite place to shop for everything from big screen television sets and jewelry to delicious foods and thirst-quenching beverages. While I am not generally super-duper into generic brands, one that I always rely on is Kirkland Signature. Costco’s in-warehouse brand never disappoints me, offering top quality and unparalleled value. What are the latest and great KS products people are buying? Here are the 7 best new Kirkland Signature items flying off shelves this week.

The Cinnamon Rolls Are Back

Costco So Obsessed shared that one of my favorite Kirkland Signature bakery items is back. “Gooey cinnamon rolls are back $12.99. Are you a fan?” they asked. “Soooo good! One of my favorite bakery items at Costco,” a follower commented. Heat them in the oven, and they taste better than homemade.

And, So Are the Mashed Potatoes

Costco So Obsessed shared that lots of Thanksgiving sides are in the deli section. “Mashed potatoes 🥔 yams 🍠 pies 🥧 and more prepared foods! So convenient for your Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving,” they wrote. “Those mashed potatoes are so seriously good we now buy these instead of bothering with homemade,” a shopper commented.

Blueberry Cheescake Croissants

Costco So Obsessed shared that another bakery item is worth picking up. “These blueberry 🫐 cheesecake croissants look amazing! 🤩 have you tried them? $12.99 for 6,” they wrote. “They are SOOO… good (I’m a pastry lover and big foodie in NYC if that matters haha).”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Dry Facial Towels

Costco Guide and pretty much every influencer have shared about a skincare product that is going viral. “NEW Kirkland Signature Dry Facial Towels at @costco!” they wrote. “Only $19.99 for 4 boxes! (200 count).” They added that the made in Korea item is “Soft & Absorbent, double-sided design” and “Removes Moisture & Makeup from Skin.”

Roasted Corn Chowder and Chicken Pot Pie

Costco Guide shared about two other ready-to-heat items in the deli. “Roasted corn chowder with bacon and deliciously HUGE chicken pot pie made with Costco rotisserie chicken! Just heat and serve!” they shared.

Creme Brûlée Bar Cake

Costco Guide shared about a new dessert. “NEW Creme Brûlée bar cake at Costco is soooo good! Layers of fluffy vanilla cake and crunchy brûlée lay

er that has the best texture!” they said.

And, This Turkey Dinner Kit

Costco Buys shared about Costco’s Turkey Dinner Kit, “and honestly such a lifesaver! It comes with everything — seasoned turkey breast, stuffing, creamy mashed potatoes, green beans, and cranberry sauce. Perfect for an easy holiday meal or a no-stress weeknight dinner. Just heat, serve, and you’re set 😍 $3.99/lb,” they wrote.