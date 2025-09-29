7 Kirkland Sleeper Hits at Costco Members Swear By This Month

Kirkland Signature is not the most trendy brand in the world, but it’s consistently excellent and such good value for money. The Costco private label has everything from dog food to supplements under its umbrella, and every now and then a shopper will discover something new and rave about it online, sometimes causing it to go viral. If you want to try some new items this month, these ones won’t let you down. Here are seven Kirkland sleeper hits members swear by this month.

Kirkland Signature Cheese Pizza

The Kirkland Signature Cheese Pizza is an ideal base for making your own pizza, shoppers say. “This tastes awesome. Perfect for vegetarians, just bake it and have it as it is or add your desired toppings before baking/hot and you’re good to go. Must have!” one member raved.

Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets

The Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets are dangerous to have around, members say. “I have not eaten peanut butter pretzels for quite some time. I decided to try the Kirkland brand while shopping at Costco. I was pleasantly surprised at how good these pretzels tasted. I will be adding these to our snack list,” one shopper shared.

Kirkland Signature Snacking Nuts Variety Pack

The Kirkland Signature Snacking Nuts Variety Pack (almonds, cashews, and peanuts) is perfect for those who like to mix it up a little. “Great snack for anyone or anytime you want a little something with some protein! Great for traveling too,” one member said.

Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup

Costco shoppers are raving about the Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup. “Rich, smooth flavor and great quality. Tastes authentic and fresh—perfect for pancakes, baking, or adding to coffee. Excellent value for the size,” one member said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Organic Fruit and Vegetable Pouches

Kirkland Signature Organic Fruit and Vegetable Pouches are great to keep on hand for kids and adults alike. “I often work outside all day and these are great as a healthy snack,” one Redditor said. “People underrate these as they often just give them to kids, but they’re honestly great snacks for everyone.”

Kirkland Signature Cauliflower Crust Pizza Supreme

The Kirkland Signature Cauliflower Crust Pizza Supreme is a must-have item, members say. “We purchased this pizza knowing how much better the cauliflower is for us and this is the first one that has been incredibly flavorful and has zero hint that it is cauliflower,” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Bacon Crumbles

The Kirkland Signature Bacon Crumbles are ideal for keeping in the fridge for a variety of dishes. “I stopped eating bacon in an effort to eliminate processed foods. But I was always yearning for the taste,” one shopper said. “I gave in and bought these, so I could have that taste in small bits…hahaha! I sprinkle some of these in my omelettes, and a little on a burger under the melted cheese. BEAUTIFUL.”