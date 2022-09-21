Who doesn't love a good kitchen hack? We're always looking for ways to make cooking a little easier at home. Whether it's finding the right kitchen gadgets, learning secrets from top chefs, or even learning dozens of hacks to save us time and energy, we're all about it. So, of course, we couldn't help but share these kitchen products under $10 that we have a feeling will change your life.

From tools that help you chop to items that keep your kitchen clean and tidy, these kitchen products under $10 will have you cooking smarter, not harder. Then, for even more life-changing kitchen tips, check out these 15 Old-Fashioned Cooking Tips That Really Work.

1 Hamburger Meat Chopper

Sure, using that same ol' spatula to ground up your meat will work just fine. But you could avoid the extra arm workout with this clever meat chopper, which does more of the work for you with every motion of the arm. Ground up your beef, chicken, turkey, or plant-based meat in no time!

$8.99 at Amazon



2 Cutter with Sturdy Stainless Steel Wire for Eggs, Fruits, and Vegetable Cutting

Need to cut up your hard-boiled eggs for an egg salad? How about an apple or strawberries for a fruit salad? This steel wire cutter makes it easy to chop up your eggs, fruits, and veggies in whatever shapes you desire!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

$8.59 at Amazon

3 Glass Olive Oil Bottle with Silicone Brush and Dispenser Container

No need to pour olive oil into a bowl in order to brush your veggies, this dispenser container makes the process easy! Simply dispense some oil into the handle and you can either drizzle with the squeeze of the hand or spread the oil using the silicone brush.

$8.99 at Amazon

4 Dish Soap Dispenser for Kitchen Sponge

Instead of having your sponge sit wet in your sink, let it rest on this dispenser, which conveniently dispenses dish soap with a simple press of the hand.

$9.85 at Amazon

5 Adjustable Silicone Clip-On Strainer

Don't have the space for a colander in your kitchen? Find the process of draining your water a bit messy? Keep things clean and simple with this clip-on strainer, which works well for bowls, pots, pans, and any other contraption that needs straining!

$5.99 at Amazon

6 5-in-1 Avocado Slicer

Time for guacamole? This tool does it all! Split, pit, peel, and smash your avocados all with this one nifty tool. The handle also has a core removal feature for other fruits — like apples!

$8.99 at Amazon

7 Stainless Steel Garlic Press Rocker Set

Looking for a faster way to get minced garlic? A traditional garlic press will always work, but this set makes mincing garlic a breeze with a simple rock of the hand!

$8.99 at Amazon

8 Cord Organizer for Kitchen Appliances

If grabbing an appliance from the cabinet always feels like a process thanks to those tangled cords, well, these organizers are about to be a lifesaver. Simply attach them to the back of your appliances so you can wrap up those pesky cords and not have to worry about the frantic mess ever again.

$8.99 at Amazon

9 Roll Up Dish Drying Rack

Don't have the room on your counter to dry off those clean dishes? Save the counter space and purchase one of these roll-up dish drying racks, which can easily be placed over a sink for clean drip drying.

$6.82 at Amazon

10 Air Fryer Disposable Paper Liner

Sick of having to clean out the bottom of your air fryer every time you cook something? Keep your appliance clean with these disposable paper liners, making air frying an even easier, and cleaner, process.

$8.99 at Amazon

You don't have to be a professional cook to have the coolest gadgets in the kitchen. Whether you need to slice up an avocado quickly and with little mess, or you need to strain your food but don't want to buy an entirely new strainer, these affordable kitchen gadgets under $10 will change the way you cook forever.