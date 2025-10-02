7 Best New Kroger Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Kroger has some absolute bargains this week for shoppers who want to stock up on grocery staples without breaking the bank. The grocery chain is offering sales on everything from condiments to cheese, and customers should snap them up before the weekend when chances are, prices will go back to normal again. So what should you add to your list for the next shopping run? Here are seven of the best Kroger deals to take advantage of this week.

Kraft Creamy & Smooth Mayo

Kroger shoppers can get the Kraft Creamy & Smooth Mayo for $4.49 discounted from $4.99 right now. “Can’t go wrong with this classic mayo. Great to use in any recipe needing a creaminess such as chicken or tuna salad, on sandwiches, and even adding a little to cakes can keep them extra moist (I promise you won’t be able to tell it’s mayo in there!),” one shopper said in the reviews.

Sara Lee Honey Wheat Bread

Customers can grab a Sara Lee Honey Wheat Bread ($3.99) and get an extra one free this week. “My family’s all-time favorite bread for over 5 years. Always soft. Always fresh and tasty. Best honey wheat bread I’ve purchased,” one shopper said.

Sargento Sharp Cheddar Sliced Cheese

Sargento Sharp Cheddar Sliced Cheese is on sale for $3.69 down from $3.99. “I use it to make grilled cheese and other sandwiches. It melts nicely and has a great taste over the store brand ones,” one member shared.

Lays Stax Original Potato Chips

Kroger shoppers can grab two Lays Stax Original Potato Chips for $4 right now. “I love these chips! They are so tasty and easy to take along on every adventure with my grandchildren,” one happy customer said. The chips are usually $2.49 each so grab this deal while you can.

Red Baron Pepperoni French Bread Pizza

The fan-favorite Red Baron Pepperoni French Bread Pizza is on sale this week for $3.99 down from $4.99. “My kids are picky about the sauce and pepperoni on pizzas (complains about some being too spicy) but these are perfect balance for them,” one shopper said. “I stick these in the air fryer and cut them up as a quick lunch or dinner. Pretty tasty to me, too.”

Bounty White Paper Napkins

Grab a pack of Bounty White Paper Napkins at Kroger this week for $3.79 discounted from $4.19. "Sooo absorbent!! And the sustainability and durability is top tier! The texture is a rash yet soft material, and the packaging is eco friendly!" one shopper raved.

Nature Valley Cashew Sweet and Salty Nut Granola Bars

Kroger shoppers can grab a six-pack of the Nature Valley Cashew Sweet and Salty Nut Granola Bars for $3.49 discounted from $3.79. “These bars are so good and yummy they are my go to snacks,” one shopper shared. “It keeps me full for a very long time and gives me so much energy, they taste so good.”