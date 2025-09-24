7 Best New Kroger Grocery Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Kroger is the largest supermarket company in the United States with a huge inventory of products under its umbrella, from both big name brands and private labels like Simple Truth, Private Selection, and Smart Way. The grocery king is constantly adding new things both online and in stores, and right now there are some real gems to be found. I checked out Kroger’s “new and trending” section to see what’s hitting shelves right now—here are seven of the best items customers can grab on their next shopping trip.

DiGiorno Wood Fired Style Crust Frozen Pizza

The DiGiorno Premium Wood Fired Style Crust Frozen Pizza in Pepperoni, Four Cheese and more is now at Kroger. “Very good pizza, very tasty crust,” one customer said. “The pizza has a good flavor and a crunchy crust, no flop, but the sauce was just a bit sweet for me but still very good.”

Simple Truth® Cheese & Uncured Bacon Egg Bites

The new Simple Truth® Cheese & Uncured Bacon Egg Bites ($7.99) make breakfast a breeze. “These are delicious! A bit pricey for what you get and them not being organic. They have a larger ingredient list than I prefer. They’re an occasional splurge but have a great taste!” one customer said.

OREO Halloween Chocolate Sandwich Cookies

The OREO Halloween Chocolate Sandwich Cookies ($4.49) are a hit with Kroger shoppers. “I realize that even though the only difference between the Halloween Oreos and the regular Oreos, is the orange icing but I swear they are always 100% better to me every single time! Call me crazy but not only are they better, they’re always much fresher too,” one shopper said.

Philadelphia Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese Spread

It’s that time of year again—time for Philadelphia Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese Spread ($3.99). “Fall means all the great pumpkin flavors!” one Kroger shopper said. “This is my favorite flavor of Philadelphia Cream cheese. I look for it in stores and grab a tub the second I find it! It spreads great on bagels and has a lot of flavor!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Coffee Mate Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Coffee Creamer

The Coffee Mate Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Coffee Creamer ($3.99) is another fan-favorite buy. “Brown butter chocolate chip coffee creamer?! Yes please! I was skeptical (but hopeful) and boy am I glad I gave it a try. Tastes exactly like a warm cookie, and I am beyond addicted. Kind of hard to find so hopefully it’s not being discontinued,” one shopper said.

Kool Aid Ghoul-Aid Scary Berry Kids Drink Juice Box Pouches

These new Kool Aid Ghoul-Aid Scary Berry Kids Drink Juice Box Pouches ($3.19) actually glow in the dark. “My kids really like this flavor. I also really like that each year they make the box different, and on the back of them, there is a little cutout mask that they can make and play with as well,” one Kroger customer said.

Chobani Cookie Dough Coffee Creamer

The Chobani Cookie Dough Coffee Creamer ($6.49) is back in stock and yummy, shoppers say. “This creamer is delicious. Super yummy in my iced coffee – new fav!!” one raved. Look out for the new Cookie Butter flavor too!