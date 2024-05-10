25 Best-Ever Items at Kroger, According to a Lifelong Fan

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Grocery shopping is an art, and no two people tackle the task in the exact same way. There is one bucket of shoppers who live by their carefully organized list while others would rather just wing it. Some consumers coupon and shop around for best deals, and would be appalled to learn that others don't even check the price tag. Some like to casually peruse every aisle while others prefer to zoom in and out in record time. (And I've found that when these different shopper types marry each other—as is the case in my family—it's best to just shop separately.)

However, there's something most shoppers can agree on: we harbor strong allegiances to particular grocery stores. These preferences are usually based on location, price point, product diversity, and quality.

For example, growing up in Dayton, Ohio, my family split time between Kroger and Meijer—two supermarkets that rule the state as well as the Midwest and the Great Lakes region in general. Based on location and coupled with fair prices, a vast selection, and long-time familiarity, I have remained loyal to Kroger even into adulthood and have made the store my home base for groceries here in Columbus.

You could say I'm a lifelong Kroger shopper and have gathered plenty of intel about the best foods and drinks the store has to offer out of its thousands of product SKUs. Here's a catalog of all the top-tier items I've uncovered over the years from Kroger's own store brands and more, and across all areas of the store from the cheese counter to the freezer aisle. Feel free to copy and paste this list for your next shopping trip!

Private Selection Sea Salt Caramel Truffle Ice Cream

Nutrition : (Per 2/3 Cup):

Calories : 290

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 30 g)

Protein : 4 g

I've spent more time in Kroger's ice cream aisle than I care to admit, hanging out with my pals Ben & Jerry and constantly eyeing the pricey Jeni's pints. Beyond these bigger names, though, the supermarket's upscale Private Selection brand is another one that frequently ends up in my cart. In particular, the line's lavish-sounding Sea Salt Caramel Truffle variety. It's a blissful blend of salty vanilla scoops mixed with rich caramel sauce and bite-sized chocolate-covered caramel truffles. Velvety smooth and addicting, it's perfect for an evening of indulgence.

Murray's Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese

Nutrition : (Per 1 Inch Cube):

Calories : 110

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 9 g

I love venturing into the "fancy cheese" section of the grocery store. Inside most Kroger locations, this glorious, dairy-filled slice of heaven is known as the Murray's cheese counter. Plenty of the brand's world-renowned cheeses are displayed here, and one in particular that never fails to delight is the classic Parmigiano Reggiano. It's lightly sweet, salty, and unbelievably buttery. Each piece starts out with a crackly crunch but then melts in your mouth with a nutty and savory finish. At a price of $19.99 per pound, it's not a product on my weekly shopping list. Rather, I pick it up for special occasions like a friend's wine and charcuterie get-together or for an at-home date night to grate over a pile of homemade pasta.

Kroger Coconut & Caramel Fudge Cookies

Nutrition : (Per 2 Cookies):

Calories : 130

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 1 g

Girl Scout Cookie season's all year long at my house thanks to Kroger's Coconut & Caramel Fudge Cookies. The sweet bites take after the caramel, coconut, and chocolate striped Girl Scout Cookies known as Samoas, or the very similar (but not identical!) Caramel deLites. Sweet with the perfect ratio of ingredients, the $2.99 Kroger versions taste just as good if not better, in my opinion. The only problem is they are a bit elusive, so I can only find them from time to time–that, and the fact that these don't come with the warm and fuzzy feeling of helping a young troop member, is a bummer.

Evolution Fresh Organic Defense Up Cold-Pressed Fruit Juice

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bottle):

Calories : 170

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 37 g)

Protein : 2 g

Normally, I'm not the biggest fan of pressed juice–likely something to do with a long-ago juice cleanse gone awry. But Evolution Fresh changes the game. All of the brand's juices are made with simple organic fruit and vegetable juices with no other added ingredients or preservatives. Yet they still manage to taste unbelievably fresh and flavorful. Filled with oranges, apples, mangos, pineapple, and acerola cherries, the Organic Defense Up is a tropical dream and my personal favorite. Even their green juices–which I am particularly hesitant about–are surprisingly palatable and don't make you feel like you're sipping on pulverized grass.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Private Selection Cookie Butter

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp):

Calories : 180

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 1 g

If you're a fan of Trader Joe's Speculoos Cookie Butter, then you're going to love this Kroger dupe. The Private Selection Cookie Butter is made with the exact same Belgium-inspired Speculoos cookies, so it has a nearly identical buttery holiday spice flavor, but with an even creamier and more spreadable texture. I like to slather it on toast topped with banana slices for a sweet breakfast, pair it with apples, or honestly just scoop it straight from the jar—when no one is looking, of course. The spread comes in standard creamy or a crunchy variety if you're so inclined. Both cost $3.99 which happens to be the same price as the Trader Joe's iteration.

Rana Mushroom Ravioli

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup):

Calories : 250

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 520 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 9 g

It would be a rare sight to see me rolling up to the Kroger register without a bag of Rana ravioli in tow. The store carries a range of flavors including 4 Cheese, Spinach & Ricotta, Italian Sausage, and even Maine Lobster. The one I have found to be most obsession-worthy, though, is the Mushroom Ravioli. Stuffed with Ricotta, Mozzarella, and Parmesan cheeses as well as tenderly sauteed portobello mushrooms, it's a savory flavor sensation that's ready in just four minutes. The 10-ounce bags are originally priced at $6.99, but frequent sales knock them down a couple of dollars each.

Simple Truth Organic Pineapple Habanero Salsa

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp):

Calories : 15

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 0 g

The Simple Truth brand is another Kroger exclusive. But instead of offering gourmet fare like Private Selection, it focuses on organic products free from both synthetic fertilizers and genetic engineering. There are plenty of items to love in this lineup. My top pick, though, has to be the Pineapple Habanero Salsa. It's chock-full of diced tomatoes, pineapple, onion, and green peppers with just enough heat from an organic habanero pepper powder, making for a well-balanced blend of sweet and spicy. It's great for some tortilla chips and dip action. I've even served it on top of grilled chicken breasts as a refreshing sauce. It comes at $2.99 per jar–pretty reasonable for an all-organic product if you ask me.

Kroger Frozen Teriyaki Atlantic Salmon

Nutrition : (Per 5 Ounce Filet with Sauce):

Calories : 280

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 820 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 23 g)

Protein : 18 g

When I don't feel like swimming up to the seafood counter, I can still count on Kroger's frozen section to offer a few quality catches. One that has swiftly become a quick and easy go-to is the Teriyaki Atlantic Salmon. It comes pre-seasoned and sauced with a blend of sesame oil, soy sauce, ginger, and garlic. Two 5-ounce vacuum-sealed fillets come in each box and cook from frozen in the oven in just over 15 minutes. The salmon always comes out the perfect shade of pink with a flakey and never mushy texture. The two-packs g for a price of $7.99 but there's almost always a deal to be had.

Private Selection Praline Pecans with Sea Salt

Nutrition : (Per 1/4 Cup):

Calories : 160

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 40 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 1 g

These Private Selection Praline Pecans are dead ringers for the roasted cinnamon glazed nuts sold at fairs. You know, the ones that draw you in with their tantalizing sweet scent and come in carrot-shaped paper or plastic cones? The only difference is Kroger brand's rendition is available all year long and can be purchased sans the long lines. Each luxurious 9.5-ounce can sells for $8.99, and you can also find similar flavors like the Sea Salt Caramel Cashews or Milk Chocolate Covered Almonds.

Private Selection Italian Gnocchi with Potato

Nutrition : (Per 3/4 Cup):

Calories : 180

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 260 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 4 g

After a recent trip to Italy, I've been on a major gnocchi kick. There's just something about those pillowy little dumplings that's so distinctive and comforting. Of course, few places do the Italian dish justice. But I love the ease and meal prep simplicity this Private Selection product provides. The shelf-stable package comes at a price of just $2.89 and contains four servings—though my husband and I can typically polish off the entire pack. The potato-based gnocchi also cooks up in a blink of an eye, needing just two to three minutes in boiling water. I would recommend sticking closer to two, however, to avoid that overly soft and sticky texture.

80 Acres Farms Queen City Salad Mix

Nutrition : (Per 1 Serving):

Calories : 20

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 31 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 1 g

The produce department can be a daunting place, especially for amateurs like me. The endless wall of greens and other unidentifiable veggies is especially difficult to navigate, which is why I tend to gravitate towards pre-packaged salad blends like this Queen City mix from 80 Acres Farms. The artisanal $4.49 package includes green leaf lettuce, green crispy lettuce, red romaine, red leaf lettuce, butter lettuce, and arugula microgreens. In all the times I've purchased it–which is a lot–I've never received a bad batch with browned, slimy leaves, and I've found it stays fresh and crispy in the refrigerator for several days at a time. The best part, though, is that you can sprinkle on just a small helping of goat cheese and even a few strawberry slices and you instantly have something that looks like it could be served at a high-end restaurant.

Aidells Chicken & Apple Sausage

Nutrition : (Per 1 Link):

Calories : 170

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 660 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 13 g

Aidells chicken sausage has become a staple in my household. Sweet, savory, and a tad smokey, the Chicken & Apple variety specifically is a favorite of ours and certainly a versatile choice. We've enjoyed the links alongside scrambled eggs for a hearty breakfast, with rice and veggies for dinner, or even cut up and thrown into pasta with red sauce. They never fail to be tender, and the best part is they are all-natural and made from chickens raised without the use of antibiotics.

If spicy is more your thing, you can also try the brand's Cajun Style Andouille Pork Sausage sold at Kroger. Both flavors come in packs of four for $6.49.

Simple Truth Kombucha

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bottle of Lemon Ginger):

Calories : 10

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Kombucha is an acquired taste and one that I am admittedly still getting used to. But, I have to give the Simple Truth brand props. The brand's version of the fermented drink is much more approachable than others I've tried and doesn't immediately repel you with that harsh vinegar taste. Instead, it's a pleasantly fizzy treat that actually costs a bit less than the leading kombucha brand Synergy, at just $2.99 per 16-ounce bottle. The Lemon Ginger with zero sugar is one of the best flavors from the Kroger brand. The Raspberry Hibiscus, Strawberry Lemonade, and Pineapple Pink Guava are also tasty but they do contain more than 18 grams of added sugar per bottle, so be wary of that.

Private Selection Hot Honey Pepperoni & Feta Pizza

Nutrition : (Per 1/3 Pizza):

Calories : 490

Fat : 22 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 960 mg

Carbs : 53 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 20 g

The fusion of sweet and spicy has been trending for a while now, often manifesting in the form of hot honey. You'd be hard-pressed to find a gastropub or modern eatery that hasn't drizzled the spicy mixture atop its pizzas or paired it with a plate of chicken and waffles. Grocery store brands have inevitably caught on to this red-hot trend as well. And, at Kroger, the best way to experience it is with the Private Selection Hot Honey Pepperoni & Feta Pizza.

A crispy sourdough-style thin crust acts as the pizza's base that gets coated in an olive oil sauce. Then, you have pepperoni with jalapeno and multiple cheeses including cheddar, mozzarella, and feta. An orange marmalade sauce, waffle crumbles, and a honey crunch satisfy the sweetness part of the equation, while chili peppers add even more flavor. To really up the ante, you can also add on a few trickles of Mike's Hot Honey—a product that can also be found at the grocery store. Ready after just 12 minutes in the oven and for a price of $6.99, this is a quick and easy meal I always like to have at the ready in my freezer.

Dalmatia Fig Spread

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tbsp):

Calories : 60

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 10 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 0 g

No artisan cheese board is complete without fruity dips for pairing. They add color and sweet diverse flavors, and when you get premium options like this Dalmatia Fig Spread, they can be just as craveable and conversation-starting as the cheeses themselves. This showstopper is made in Croatia from the country's famous figs and uses a traditional Dalmatian recipe (Dalmatia is Croatia's coastal region). It's sweet and luxurious with a unified flavor of figs, honey, and orange zest, priced at $6.99 for an 8.5-ounce jar. Paired with creamy baked brie and pecans on a cracker it's something you'll be dreaming about for nights to come.

Rao's Italian Wedding Soup

Nutrition : (Per 1 Jar):

Calories : 160

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 700 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 8 g

From pasta sauce to frozen entrees, Rao's products are a revelation, and you can find many of them at your neighborhood Kroger. This includes the brand's slow-simmered soups from Vegetable Minestrone to Chicken Noodle and, the best of the best, the Italian Wedding Soup. The blend of Acini di pepe pasta, spinach, onion, carrots, cheese, and meatballs sitting in a chicken broth bath tastes homemade, like it arrived straight from Nonna's kitchen. It's filling, not overly salty, and hits the spot every single time–especially on a cold day. At $5.49 a jar, it's pricier than other store-bought canned soups. But so worth the splurge.

Private Selection Kettle Cooked Chips

Nutrition : (Per 1 Ounce):

Calories : 150

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 2 g

The Private Selection Kettle Cooked Chips are some of the best you'll find in the snack aisle–even compared to top brands like Lays and Ruffles. Each one is thick and crinkle-cut, sturdy enough for any dip you throw at them while still delicate enough to deliver that quintessential crunch. Current flavors at my local store include classics like Original Sea Salt, Sweet Barbeque, Sea Salt & Vinegar, and a Sweet Maui Onion—my current kryptonite. More adventurous varieties have also been spotted from time to time, such as Smoked Gouda & Garlic, Chicken Tikka Masala, and Black Truffle & Olive Oil. If you ever come across the latter, definitely give them a try. Most bags usually sell at just over $3 a pop.

Simple Truth Crisp Crackers

Nutrition : (Per 8 Fig and Thyme Crackers):

Calories : 110

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 3 g

If you're looking for some crackers to pair with all that Murray's cheese, look no further than these crisps by Simple Truth. Available in Fig & Thyme and Cranberry Oat flavors, each bread slice-shaped biscuit is chock full of flax seeds, millet, pumpkin seeds, and dried fruits. They don't taste anything like a hunk of stale cardboard—a problem some other organic snacks tend to have. Instead, they are light and crispy with a little bit of sweetness from the fruit and a lot of complexity from everything else–great to eat plain or teamed up with something like that Dalmatia Fig Spread. The 5.3-ounce boxes are both priced at $4.79.

Kroger Stir Fry Starters

Nutrition : (Per 1 1/4 Cups):

Calories : 70

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 25 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

These starter kits are one of Kroger's hidden gems that I just happened to stumble upon one day. They are found stowed away in the tundra known as the freezer aisle, hidden among a wide array of other frozen vegetable products. The bags go beyond veggies to also include either egg noodles or white rice for the perfect head start to a colorful stir fry. For the price of $1.59 a bag, both include broccoli, carrots, celery, onions, and red peppers. The rice choice, however, contains mushrooms, while the noodles packet opts for green peppers. All you have to do is microwave the bag's contents or cook it quickly in a skillet. Add in your favorite sauce and protein like chicken or beef, and you have a balanced meal. I have noticed in recent bags that the egg noodles, previously chunky like Lo Mein, have become a touch thinner. But, even with this recent swap, the convenience factor still can't be beaten.

Private Selection Decadent Gouda Mac and Cheese

Nutrition : (Per 3 Ounces):

Calories : 270

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 730 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 10 g

You gotta love Gouda for this one. In the pasta aisle, you'll find this Private Selection Decadent Gouda Mac and Cheese (it just sounds mouthwatering, doesn't it?) packed among the boxes of Kraft and Velveeta. It's some of the creamiest macaroni and cheese I have ever had—especially from a box—and it cleverly uses shelled pasta to hold in all that cheesy goodness. The item does, in fact, use plenty of Gouda as advertised–and, you'll be able to taste that distinct Gouda tang. However, an aged white cheddar cheese sauce is also thrown into the mix because why not? At $3.99 the Private Solution mac and cheese surpasses Kraft in terms of price, but in every other category as well.

Wymans Mango Berry Frozen Fruit

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup):

Calories : 70

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 1 g

Like pizza, frozen fruit is another freezer essential. It's great to have on hand when you want to blend up a smoothie, bake a cobbler or another summertime dessert, or even whip up a fruity cocktail. The Wyman's brand does frozen fruit best. The company is known for its Maine-grown, antioxidant-packed wild blueberries, but all of its frozen fruit is of the highest quality. I usually opt for the Mango Berry combo bags at Kroger. Although, you can't go wrong with any of the available varieties.

A word of caution though: If you come across the Wyman's Just Fruit & Greek Yogurt Bites Cups in the wild, those are best left on the shelf. I've found them to be both flavorless and overpriced—a bad combo—and I think you'd be better off every time with just plain frozen fruit and a tub of yogurt.

Kroger Sweet and Salty Kettle Microwave Popcorn

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp Unpopped):

Calories : 140

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 130 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 3 g

When it comes to microwave popcorn, consumers tend to have strong brand loyalties. Some households eat Orville Redenbacher's and nothing else, while others default to Act II or PopSecret. If this is you with an unwavering devotion to one name, I implore you to try this Kroger brand kettle corn just one time. It may just be a game-changer. For the price of just $2.99 for six bags, a light caramelized sweetness defines each kernel, but it's offset by a pinch of salt for a well-struck balance. It's a dangerously delicious combination and probably one of the best microwave popcorns I've had, even compared to established big-name brands.

Simple Truth Hazelnut Spread

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp):

Calories : 210

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 10 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 2 g

I didn't believe people when they said this organic hazelnut spread was better than Nutella. After trying it recently for the first time, though, I can confidently say I am aboard the Simple Truth bandwagon. With no artificial sweeteners or preservatives—and even using fat-reduced cocoa—this organic rendition is still ultra-creamy and rich with that distinctive toasty hazelnut flavor accompanied by a welcome hint of vanilla. It's downright addicting and good enough to spoon on just about anything from waffles and toast to fruit and ice cream. A 13-ounce jar is priced at $6.99, which is about $2 higher than the same size jar of Nutella—the product's only flaw.

Evive Smoothie Cubes

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tray):

Calories : 140

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 100 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 7 g

Convenience is a recurring theme in my grocery shopping habits. And there's nothing more convenient than the pre-made, plant-based smoothie cubes from Evive. You don't even need a blender for these colorful blocks. Just drop them in a bottle or glass, fill it with water or another liquid of your choice, and that's all there is to it. Not to mention, they are packed full of fruits, vegetables, chia protein, pea protein, and other nutritious ingredients. They are a freezer aisle must and I've only ever been able to find them at my local Kroger. Here I've found the blue Sapphire variety and the Sunrize strawberry, peach, and lime cubes both originally priced at $8.49—but, like many other things at the supermarket, you can often find them marked down.

Kroger Chocolate Milk

Nutrition : (Per 8 Fl Ounces):

Calories : 170

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 28 g)

Protein : 8 g

I know, I know. It seems like a fairly standard and basic grocery item. But, trust me, you need some Kroger chocolate milk in your life. It's some of the creamiest, thickest, and most cocoa-filled chocolate milk I've ever tasted, far exceeding the likes of Yoohoo, Nesquik, and especially Hershey's, which you usually have to mix yourself using the squeezable sauce. The superior Kroger product comes in pint, quart, half gallon, and full gallon sizes. I typically opt for the latter for the price of $3.79, and it still only lasts mere days in my fridge.