Kroger's New Thanksgiving Dinner Basket Feeds 10 People for Less Than $5 Each

Grocery prices have been rising this fall, and hosting a holiday meal may very well feel like a major tug on your food budget. Potlucks, Venmo kitty funds, strategically shopping the sales, and cashing in on coupons are all solid ways to save this season, but if you really want to cut costs, Kroger may have the best deal in town for Thanksgiving.

The national supermarket just announced a Freshgiving promotion to help shoppers serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal for up to 10 guests, for just $50. That's $5 a person for a festive meal, plus likely leftovers.

The Freshgiving bundle curates Thanksgiving essentials, including a 14- to 16-pound whole frozen turkey, to make holiday shopping efficient and affordable.

The pre-selected Freshgiving deal includes the following fresh and packaged groceries:

Kroger Whole Frozen Turkey (14-16 pounds)

Ocean Spray Fresh Premium Cranberries

Sweet Jewel Yams

Kroger Idaho Potatoes

Campbell's Turkey Gravy

Kroger Turkey Stuffing

Kroger Chicken Broth

Kroger Super Sweet Corn

Kroger Baby Carrots

Del Monte French Style Green Beans

Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup

Kroger Crispy French Fried Onions

Kroger Brown and Serve Rolls

Bakery Fresh Goodness Pumpkin Pie (10 inch)

Cool Whip Original Whipped Cream Topping

Those who don't want to cook can also select a $65 heat-and-eat Thanksgiving meal from Home Chef, which serves six adults and includes a boneless turkey and five sides such as old-fashioned bread stuffing, sweet potato souffle, turkey gravy, creamy scalloped potatoes, and more.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"No matter how families gather, Kroger's Thanksgiving is Fresh for Everyone," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO. "We are especially thankful for our incredible associates and truly grateful for our customers and the communities we serve who trust us to feed their families and allow Kroger to be part of their special celebrations. This year, we are bringing more to the table for less, with a holiday basket that gives thanks no matter what your traditions are. Food connects us all."

Prefer to curate your own grocery cart? Kroger is still luring in budget-conscious shoppers with multiple weekly digital deals, and a 5X event beginning Wednesday, Nov. 15 that allows digital coupons to be redeemed up to five times. Points chasers can also earn four times the fuel points on Fridays and four times the fuel points on gift card purchases (and it can be a gift to your future self).

And as long as you're at Kroger, you can shop for some of the supermarket's healthiest foods, including lentils, nutritional yeast, low-fat Greek yogurt, and more, to help supplement your Thanksgiving leftovers with some tasty, nutritious ingredients.