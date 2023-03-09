The 12 Best Foods You Can Buy at Kroger Right Now, According to a Dietitian

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Traditional grocery stores like Kroger and its banner names (Smith's, Ralphs, and Fred Meyer, among others) might not be the first place you think to shop to improve your diet. However, recently Kroger Health, Kroger's healthcare division, was awarded Retailer of the Year by Mass Market Retailers for championing the link between nutrition and health. Furthermore, their iconic "Simple Truth" line has become an over $3 billion brand that offers natural and organic products which often strive for a better ingredient list and nutrition label. Based on this information alone, it's evident that perhaps there are more healthy foods you can buy at Kroger right now than previously assumed.

Here, we give you a straight-forward guide on what foods—private or national brand—should be making a more regular drop in your grocery cart when you shop at Kroger. For more helpful suggestions for quality foods you can buy at Kroger, check out The Best Breakfast Foods to Buy at Kroger for Weight Loss, Says Dietitian.

1 Simple Truth Lentils

Per ½ cup serving : 100 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 130 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (3 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 7 g protein

We are certainly familiar with the concept of canned beans—but canned lentils? Now, that's different—not to mention, an excellent food you can buy at Kroger at present. Lentils also hail from the legume family and are a tremendous source of fiber and protein and add some "chunk" to favorite dishes. Simple Truth Lentils play well in sauces, atop salads, or as a burger patty alternative.

2 Simple Truth Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack

Per package (10 g) : 35 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 0 mg sodium, 9 g carbs (1 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 0 g protein

Too busy to slice and dice, or even peel, fruit? Then freeze-dried fruit may be up your alley. Simple Truth Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack's only ingredient is fruit (strawberries, bananas, apples and blueberries to be exact) and it has a long shelf-life, so it isn't wasted staring at you from the back of the fridge.

3 Bob's Red Mill Nutritional Yeast

Per ¼ cup serving : 60 calories, 0.5 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 25 mg sodium, 5 g carbs (3 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 8 g protein

Nutritional yeast, or "nooch," is here to stay, and Bob's Red Mill Nutritional Yeast is an excellent one to buy at Kroger! Vegans rejoice at this cheesy alternative that has all the protein (and then some) compared to cheese, a fraction of the sodium (about 245 mg less than conventional parmesan cheese per the same serving size), and three extra grams of fiber (on top of cheese's zero grams).

4 Kroger Stir Fry Starters Vegetables With Noodles

Per ¼ cup serving : 70 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 25 mg sodium, 12 g carbs (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 2 g protein

Most frozen stir fry products use copious amounts of sauces and come with a high sodium price tag—but not Kroger Stir Fry Starters Vegetables With Noodles. This vegetable and noodle combo in the freezer section is a very low sodium solution towards dinner that can easily be thrown in a wok or on the stovetop.

5 Birds Eye Steamfresh Frozen Protein Power Blend

Per bag (326 g) : 400 calories, 7 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 680 mg sodium, 68 g carbs (17 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 18 g protein

Birds Eye Steamfresh Frozen Protein Power Blend is marketed as a full meal solution and it offers just that: the right mixture of grains, plant protein, and vegetables, as well as striking a good balance of fat, carbohydrates (including an astounding 17 grams of fiber), and protein.

6 Silk Unsweetened Soy Milk

Per 1 cup serving : 80 calories, 4 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 75 mg sodium, 3 g carbs (2 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 7 g protein

The only acceptable alternative to cow's milk in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020–2025 is fortified soy milk (preferably unsweetened). Silk Unsweetened Soy Milk addresses that need and with somehow really great taste. Keep it on hand at home for cereal, cooking, baking, or just by the glass.

7 Explore Cuisine Edamame Spaghetti

Per 2 oz serving : 180 calories, 3.5 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 0 mg sodium, 20 g carbs (13 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 24 g protein

A trend which has made its way into the American food vernacular, bean-based pastas continue to show up in the dry goods aisle, like in the case of Explore Cuisine Edamame Spaghetti. This ingenious way of presenting dinner alters only one ingredient. However, it triples and sextuples, respectively, the amount of two key nutrients—protein and fiber—versus the traditional wheat-based version.

8 Simple Truth Hatch Queso Cashew Dip

Per 2 tbsp serving : 60 calories, 4.5 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 150 mg sodium, 3 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 2 g protein

Cashews aren't just for trail mixes anymore. Cashews have re-entered the snack category in the form of creamy, yet healthy, sauces, spreads, and dips. Simple Truth Hatch Queso Cashew Dip's first four ingredients are a blend of water, cashews, Hatch Valley green chiles, and tomatoes.

9 Simple Truth Mashed Avocado

Per 1 pack (56 g) serving : 100 calories, 8 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 0 mg sodium, 5 g carbs (4 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 1 g protein

We all know guacamole is the usual way to enjoy mashed avocados, but guacamole also comes with a generous amount of added salt. However, Simple Truth Mashed Avocado does not. Simple Truth has created a to-go cup of mashed avocado that is sodium-free and has just one ingredient: avocado. Spread this product guilt-free on your next toast or sandwich.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

10 Mamma Chia Squeeze Snacks

Per 1 pouch (99 g) serving : 70 calories, 2.5 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 5 mg sodium, 10 g carbs (3 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 2 g protein

If you've never taken the plunge of eating chia pudding or sipping on a chia seed drink, take the first step with this Mamma Chia Squeeze Snacks squeeze pack—a healthy, convenient food you can buy at Kroger right now. It is a reasonable serving size towards a snack, provides under three grams of fat (all healthy and unsaturated), with some fiber and protein to keep you fuller.

11 Planters Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts

Per 1 oz (28 g) serving : 170 calories, 14 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 40 mg sodium, 7 g carbs (2 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 5 g protein

All mixed nuts can fit well into a healthy diet (when we stick to a ¼ cup or 1 oz serving at a time). But this particular product, Planters Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts, is low in sodium. It also is a "deluxe" blend that leaves out peanuts (the base of America's favorite nut butter) and opts for other nuts like hazelnuts, pistachios, and pecans.

12 Two Good Vanilla Low-Fat Greek Yogurt

Per 1 cup serving : 80 calories, 2 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 35 mg sodium, 3 g carbs (0 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 12 g protein

If selecting cow's milk dairy products, be on the lookout for low-fat options. Two Good Vanilla Low-fat Greek Yogurt is not only low-fat (under three grams or less of total fat per serving), but also very low in sodium, contains no added sugar, and is an excellent source of protein.

