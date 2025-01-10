Lay's Most-Requested Flavor Is Finally Coming to the U.S. This January

American chip-lovers have begged Lay's to release a specific flavor for years—and now their dreams are coming true, with news the company is finally making Lay's All Dressed chips available in the United States. Lay's is announcing the news in a Super Bowl commercial, their first ad since the 2022 Super Bowl featuring Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen.

The All Dressed flavor has only been available in Canada up until now, much to the frustration of U.S. customers addicted to the delicious snacks. The chips have a unique flavor, combining Barbecue, Salt & Vinegar, and Sour Cream & Onion to create a sweet, savory, and tangy taste. "Crisp, spicy, full of flavour. Love, love, loved them. Tastes like they took bbq chips, salt and vinegar chips, a little special secret seasoning and mixed it all together into one bag of delight! Whatever spices Lay's is using on their All Dressed Chips, is 100% addictive. I want another bag N O W !!!" commented a reviewer on Walmart Canada.

30 Best Low-Calorie Desserts on Grocery Shelves (All Under 150 Calories!)

For anyone familiar with Germany's highly superior paprika-flavored chips, the All Dressed has a very similar flavor, albeit stronger. "Bless this seller for walking across the border so the rest of us can enjoy the best chip ever. America thanks you for your service," one Amazon customer said in a review. "I like these way better than vinegar chips. Tangy, salty, and flavorful," another customer said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

This technically is not the first time Lay's launched their All Dressed flavor in the U.S.—the company debuted Ruffles All Dressed chips in 2015 before discontinuing them in 2021, and they were also available for a limited time in the fall of 2024. Even then, fans were not impressed with the Ruffles, saying they didn't taste the same as the Canadian chips. "So I just tried Ruffles limited time all dressed chips and was so excited as a Canadian living in the US I've missed these, ketchup and roasted chicken flavors among others. The flavor is there but the amount of seasoning is so light they aren't like true Canadian ALL dressed chips at all. For anyone who also had high hopes. They're not the same sadly," one disappointed fan said on Reddit. This time, the chips are (hopefully!) here to stay.

"All Dressed chips are Canada's gift to the world," one Redditor said. "These are the absolute best chips Lays has ever done. Thank you for reminding me," another commented. Look out for the chips on shelves from January 12, 2025, in 2.5-ounce and 7.75-ounce sizes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss I Tried 10 Different Plain Potato Chips & Only One Had Perfect Texture and Seasoning.