Lay’s Just Announced a Wild New Flavor Fans Voted Into Stores

This year, after a seven-year hiatus, Lay’s brought back the Do Us a Flavor campaign, urging fans to create their own chip flavor. There was an overwhelming response, with more than 700,000 submissions. Somehow, the snack brand narrowed it down to three unique flavors, selling them at stores so fans could conduct the ultimate taste test and decide which aspiring chip flavor developer would be awarded $1 million. Well, the court of public opinion has spoken, and the winner has been announced.

The 2025 Lay’s Do Us A Flavor winner is finally here! According to snackers, the best new chip concoction is Lay’s Bacon Grilled Cheese Flavored Potato Chips, submitted by Paula George from Sapulpa, Okla.

“America, we have a winner! Introducing your 2025 Lay’s Do Us a Flavor™ champion: Lay’s Bacon Grilled Cheese! 🎉 Congratulations to Paula from Oklahoma on your submission!” the brand shared on social media.

“Savory and comforting, Lay’s Bacon Grilled Cheese is a nostalgic ode to the classic dish, combining two of everyone’s favorites – bacon & grilled cheese!” Lay’s writes. According to the brand, George drew inspiration from her late father’s bacon grilled cheese recipe and hopes the flavor will bring fans a similar memory of a delicious favorite meal, enjoyed on the cheesy crunch of a Lay’s potato chip.

25 Unhealthiest Chips on the Planet

“I am so honored to be named the Lay’s Do Us A Flavor winner!” said Paula George. “Seeing Lay’s Bacon Grilled Cheese flavored potato chips brought to life was a dream come true in itself and knowing that thousands of Lay’s fans across the country tried and loved it, just as much as I did fills me with immense joy and gratitude for this opportunity.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Congratulations to our 2025 Lay’s Do Us A Flavor contest winner, Lay’s Bacon Grilled Cheese! The creativity and passion for bold, delicious flavors, and the story behind each submission, captured the hearts—and taste buds—of potato chip lovers everywhere,” said Denise Truelove, senior vice president, marketing, PepsiCo Foods. “As a leader in flavor innovation, we’re thrilled to bring this flavor to life and celebrate the inspiring ideas of our fans through this contest.”

This year’s contest received more than 700,000 potato chip flavor submissions from fans across the country. The other two finalists were Lay’s Valentina & Lime, submitted by Araceli Huerta, and Lay’s Wavy Korean-Style Fried Chicken, submitted by Neelia Lynn. These, along with the winner, are on shelves nationwide while supplies last.

Past winners have included Lay’s Crispy Taco, Lay’s Southern Biscuits & Gravy, Lay’s Cheesy Garlic Bread, and Lay’s Wavy Fried Green Tomato Flavored Potato Chips.