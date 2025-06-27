Lay’s Just Launched Two Flavors Fans Have Been Waiting For

Snack with Zach shared some “new food releases” this week, making his 200TH Release Roundup, which included a few from Lay’s. “We’ve some new food releases for you all on this here anniversary. Two Lay’s flavors have officially hit stores,” he wrote. Here are the two new Lay’s flavors that have officially hit stores and where to buy them.

Southern Biscuits & Gravy

The first is “the returning Southern Biscuits & Gravy,” he writes. This flavor has been rotating in and out for a few years, and people are wild over it. “They’re supposedly coming back mid June I’m trynna figure out exactly when and ur post came up 😭” one added. “as a Dollar General employee, our paper ad for this coming week has a picture of the biscuits and gravy Lays!!” another says.

People Are Really Excited

“I have told my wife about the late night cheeseburger Doritos (old ones were better) and the baconator pringles (no comment) I have tried the prime rib and horseradish Kroger brand (RIP) but the one thing I want more than anything is the biscuits and gravy lays again. For context I have not met anyone who cares about unique flavored chips and just wanted to throw out that short rant to those who might be sympathetic. Just discovered this sub and couldn’t be happier,” one person wrote. “I’VE BEEN YEARNING FOR THE BISCUITS AND GRAVY LAYS FOR YEARS,” another wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Farmhouse Cheddar & Ranch

The second Lay’s flavor is “the Farmhouse Cheddar & Ranch,” he says. “Farmhouse cheese and ranch probably goes crazy,” one follower commented. “I want to try those sour cream cheddar chips!” another added. “This and….dipping them in additional ranch🫣,” one Redditor added.

They Are Available At Sam’s

The Farmhouse Cheddar & Ranch are currently available at Sam’s Club for $4.48 a bag. “Indulge in the crispy deliciousness of Lay’s® chips that perfectly combines two iconic flavors for a unique, cheesy, and ranch-y experience. This flavor fusion is sure to tantalize your taste buds and leave you craving for more,” the product description reads.

Lay’s Bacon Grilled Cheese Flavored Potato Chips

These aren’t the only new chips on shelves. Lay’s brought back the Do Us a Flavor campaign this year, urging fans to create their own chip flavor. After reviewing more than 700,000 submissions, the brand narrowed it down to three, which are now available for sale in stores. Lay’s fans chose the winner, awarded $1 million, Paula from Oklahoma, who created the Bacon Grilled Cheese Flavored Potato Chips, reportedly inspired by her late father’s grilled cheese and bacon recipe.

Lay’s Valentina & Lime Flavored Potato Chips

Lay’s Valentina & Lime Flavored Potato Chips was a submission from Araceli from California, who was inspired by her favorite childhood snack. She would take a bag of Classic Lay’s chips and douse them with Valentina hot sauce and fresh lime. Now her creative concoction will be sold in stores!

Lay’s Wavy Korean-Style Fried Chicken Flavored Potato Chips

Korean cuisine is having a moment, so what better time to create a chip inspired by the flavors of the Asian country? Neelia from Virginia created Lay’s Wavy Korean-Style Fried Chicken Flavored Potato Chips, a swicy (sweet and spicy) chip inspired by Korean recipes.