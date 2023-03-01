We Found LeBron James Workout Routine & You Might Want to Take Notes

NBA star LeBron James is a true legend. It should come as no surprise that this 38-year-old, six-foot-nine-inch professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers has a solid fitness regimen on deck. Whether you're staying fit for sports or simply like to challenge yourself at the gym, you will be incredibly motivated and inspired by LeBron James' workout routine.

If you rewind all the way back to 2003, you'll learn that LeBron was selected as the first overall pick of the NBA draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers, his hometown team. During his very first season, LeBron was the youngest player of all time to earn the NBA Rookie of the Year Award.

Although he makes his moves on the court look so seamless, there's a lot of hard work, sweat, and dedication that goes into being in tip-top LeBron shape! After all, according to online fitness expert Total Shape, 33 years of age is when the majority of NBA players retire.

A Spokesperson from Total Shape explained, "It's no wonder LeBron James's routine is so structured and disciplined when you consider his sporting success. He's a sporting marvel who remains at the top of his game and his sport, breaking records at 38 years old in a season where the average age is 26 years old. Now those who support him and admire his career have a clear framework from which to build up their own superstar routine!"

So keep reading to learn all about LeBron James' workout routine, and get ready to be even more impressed.

LeBron James focuses on building endurance and strength training.

Total Shape put together a breakout of the NBA star's workout routine with information obtained from the National Library of Medicine.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

LeBron favors high-intensity interval training, also known as HIIT, Total Shape reports. In addition, gaining endurance is a key part of his routine, along with strength training, Tonal noted in an October 2022 interview with LeBron.

"It's like waking up. It's like brushing your teeth. It's like not leaving your phone when you leave the house," LeBron explained to Tonal. "It's been a long time since I've woken up, and I didn't think about doing something as far as strength training or figuring out a way I can improve my body when it comes to just being as great as I can be."

The NBA player added, "The efficiency of Tonal is second to none when it comes to strength training. [It's] easy in a sense that everything is literally right there. You don't have to move all across the room to different machines or racking weights—everything is literally right in front of you at an arm's length."

He's a believer in warming up with some cardio.

According to Total Shape, LeBron recommends warming up for 30 minutes before each fitness session. A warm-up can be completed via jogging on a treadmill or using a climbing machine. The pro basketball player is a major fan of the VersaClimber, which is a device that mimics climbing vertically on a ladder, Men's Journal reports.

He enjoys yoga.

In order to cool down after workouts, LeBron may stretch it out with some yoga for 20 minutes.

LeBron has previously raved about the benefits of yoga, telling Cleveland.com, "Yoga isn't just about the body, it's also about the mind and it's a technique that has really helped me. You do have to focus because there's some positions that can really hurt you at times if you aren't focused and breathing right."

So if you haven't already, definitely get your namaste on!

Variety is the spice of this star's workout routine.

According to Total Shape, LeBron's training consists of a stellar variety, including upper-body exercises such as incline dumbbell bench presses, wide-grip lat pulldowns, one-arm dumbbell rows, and one-arm dumbbell military presses. He also spends time on plyometric exercises (like pushups, lunges, stair climbing, skipping, and jump squats), along with spin fitness classes.

And the 'fitspiration doesn't stop there! The NBA star works out his biceps, back, and trapezius by performing chin-ups, barbell bent-over rows, and grip pull-ups. His stamina routine is all about cardio; think pull-ups, dumbbell bench presses, overhead single-arm presses, and leg curls.

Eating habits go hand in hand with fitness.

Total Shape reveals LeBron likes to kick off his day with fruit and protein. This may consist of yogurt, omelets, egg whites, smoked salmon, or berries. He's also a fan of gluten-free pancakes and a bagel with peanut butter!

Salads, veggies, and lean chicken with a bit of pasta are fair game for LeBron's lunch and dinner. And when it comes to snacks, LeBron can't get enough fruit! Eat healthy, look healthy, right?