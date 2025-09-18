6 Light Beers That Use the Lowest Quality Ingredients 

If you’re counting calories, but don’t want to completely give up drinking, a light beer isn’t a bad choice, but don’t think they’re all the same. Some brands cut corners and rely on low-quality ingredients to keep costs low and you can tell by the watered down taste. “Light beers contain fewer calories, which may appear to be good, but tend to contain fewer natural nutrients and must use cheaper grains or additives,” says Candice Van Eeden, a Holistic Nutrition Coach at Kuon Healthcare. “These provide you with alcohol and carbs but not much more and hence are best taken in moderation.” According to Van Eeden, here are six light beers that use the cheapest ingredients and why it’s better to leave them off your grocery list. Read on.

Bud Light

Nutrition : per serving 12 fl oz

Calories : 110

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : mg

Carbs : 6.6g (Fiber: g , Sugar: g)

Protein : .9g

Ingredients: Water, barely, rice, hops

Bud Light is crafted from just four ingredients and doesn’t contain preservatives or artificial flavors, but the beer still isn’t good. “It puts rice and corn in the fillers, reducing the total nutrient content of the product in comparison to 100 percent barley malt,” says Van Eeden. “While Bud Light has fewer calories there is virtually no fiber or vitamins, and are primarily empty carbohydrates and alcohol.”

Coors Light

Nutrition : per serving 12 oz

Calories : 102

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: g)

Sodium : mg

Carbs : 5g (Fiber: g , Sugar: g)

Protein : <1 g

Ingredients: Water, barley malt, hop extract, larger yeast, corn syrup (not High-Fructose Corn Syrup)

According to Van Eeden, Coors Light is low quality because “it is brewed using less costly ingredients and then filtered to take away most of the natural taste.” She adds, “It’s extremely light and easy to drink yet gives low or no nutritional value.”

Miller Lite

Nutrition : per serving 12 oz

Calories : 96

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: g)

Sodium : mg

Carbs : 3.2g (Fiber: g , Sugar: g)

Protein : <1g

Ingredients: Water, barely malt, yeast, corn syrup (not High-Fructose Corn Syrup), hops, hop extract

Miller Lite is another low quality beer because “It is light with the use of less malt and more processed grains,” says Van Eeden. “It’s cheap but has no actual nutrients, just alcohol and simple carbohydrates.”

Michelob Ultra

Nutrition : per serving 12 oz

Calories : 95

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: g)

Sodium : mg

Carbs : 2.6g (Fiber: g , Sugar: g)

Protein : .6g

Ingredients: Water, rice, barley malt, hops

Michelob Ultra boasts it’s a healthier option because it has fewer calories and doesn’t contain artificial flavors or colors, but Van Eeden isn’t buying the advertising. “It is marketed as a health choice but still utilizes a very simple combination of malt and grain,” she says. “It is very low in nutrition, that is, in calories.”

Busch Light

Nutrition : per serving 12 oz

Calories : 95

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: g)

Sodium : 0mg

Carbs : 3.2g (Fiber: g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : .7g : per serving 12 oz: 95: 0g (Saturated fat: g): 0mg: 3.2g (Fiber: g , Sugar: 0g): .7g

Ingredients: Water, barely, corn grist, hops

Busch Light advertises that “premium ingredients” are only used to brew the beer, but according to Van Eede, ” It utilizes the most inexpensive grains to render production cost-effective.” She says while Busch Light does have reduced calories, “there is little or no nutritional effect.”

Corona Light

Nutrition : per serving

Calories :

Fat : g (Saturated fat: g)

Sodium : mg

Carbs : g (Fiber: g , Sugar: g)

Protein : g

Ingredients: Water, barley malt, non-malted cereals, hops

Corona Light uses the same ingredients as the other light beers on the light, but what makes the beer low quality is the brewing process. According to Van Eede, “Filtration and using adjunct grains to keep it light takes away natural flavors and nutrients.” She adds while the beer is light and refreshing, it’s “mere empty calories.”