15 Healthy Light Beers To Drink This Summer
Summer weather means beach days, barbecues, and, for many of us, popping open a refreshing can of beer. If you want to enjoy the hoppy, malty flavor of your favorite brew without feeling weighed down, light beers will do the job, but some do it better than others.
These canned and bottled light beers are lower in calories and carbs, which makes them great for sipping on a hot afternoon or pairing with food, as they won't compete for your appetite.
If you're one of the 30% of Americans who choose light or low-carb beer over regular beer, per a recent Straights Research study, the liquor or grocery store options can quickly become overwhelming. Not all light beer is created equally—no one wants to crack open a perfectly chilled can only to find that it lacks flavor and substance. That's why we've done the research to find the 15 best-tasting, highest-quality light beers you'll want to sip all summer.
Shiner Light Blonde
Calories: 99
Carbs: 5.2 g
ABV: 4.2%
This straw-colored brew won gold in the 2021 Australian International Beer Awards for its clean flavor, light body, and "sweet and bready" aroma. Shiner Brewer was founded by German and Czech immigrants in the early 1900s and has been making quality brews in a small Texas town for more than a century.
Garage Beer
Calories: 95
Carbs: 3 g
ABV: 4%
With just 3 grams of carbs and 95 calories, you might be surprised by how rich and complex this beer tastes. It's light, effervescent, and great for summer sipping, and it will satisfy the taste buds of heavier beer fans, too.
Yuengling Flight
Calories: 95
Carbs: 2.6 g
ABV: 4.2%
This golden-hued beer from Pennsylvania-based brewery Yuengling comes in small and large cans, bottles, and even a resealable pint (if you're in Texas). It's easily sippable and has a mild hoppy flavor.
Night Shift Brewing Nite Lite
Calories: 120
Carbs: 8 g
ABV: 4.3%
This American-style light lager from Boston-based brewers Night Shift has a slightly higher alcohol content but still a moderate 120 calories and 8 grams of carbs. It's made with German hops, corn, and barley and has a sophisticated, robust flavor that heavy beer lovers will especially appreciate.
Dale's Light Lager
Calories: 95
Carbs: 2.5 g
ABV: 4.2%
This mildly floral American-style lager is crisp-tasting and slightly sweet, with honeyed flavor notes. It has a clear pale amber color and is delightfully refreshing on a hot day. One reviewer describes it as "a light lager with a bit more assertive hopping/bitterness/presence."
Bell's Brewery Light Hearted IPA
Calories: 110
Carbs: 11 g
ABV: 4%
IPA lovers will love this lightened-up version of their favorite brew from Bell's Brewery in Kalamazoo, Michigan. It has a bright, citrusy flavor with notes of orange and pine. This pleasant, malty drink is great for a day on a boat or lounging in the park.
Corona Light
Calories: 99
Carbs: 4.8 g
ABV: 4%
The makers of the ubiquitous Mexican beer have nailed a light version of their crowd-pleasing brew. This pilsner-style lager is highly refreshing and needs only a lime wedge to wake it up with some citrusy pep.
Dogfish Head Slightly Mighty
Calories: 95
Carbs: 3.6 g
ABV: 4%
This IPA from Dogfish Head has lower carbs than most light beers, with just 3.6 grams per 12-ounce pour. Still, it packs an impressive amount of hoppy flavor into each can and sits at 4% alcohol by volume. The brewery says it took a year of R&D to nail the right taste and effervescence in its lower-calorie option, and all that hard work paid off.
Lagunitas DayTime
Calories: 98
Carbs: 3 g
ABV: 4%
This session beer from feel-good brewery Lagunitas has a meager 3 grams of carbs and just 98 calories, but it's hop-forward and full-flavored, thanks to the oats it's brewed with and two varieties of hops (Centennial and Citra). You can expect a pleasant vacation-ready tropical vibe with a hint of herby eucalyptus from this beer.
Zero Gravity McLighty's Light Lager
Calories: 90
Carbs: 8 g
ABV: 3.2%
The name says it all: this beer is serious about being feather-light. From Vermont-based Zero Gravity brewery, this malty lager is made from a blend of three hops varieties. It has a slightly lower alcohol content than other light options, making it endlessly sippable on a summer afternoon.
Blue Moon Light
Calories: 95
Carbs: 3.6 g
ABV: 4%
Colorado-based Blue Moon is known for its crisp Belgian white wheat ales, and the brewery's light option is every bit as flavorful, with a strong pop of citrus. It's brewed with fresh tangerine peel, which gives the beer a fruity, almost juicy taste people love.
Surly Brewing Co Rosé
Calories: 127
Carbs: 2.25 g
ABV: 5.2%
If your idea of a tasty summer sip is a chilled glass of rosé, you may change your mind about beer with this rosé-inspired brew from Surly Brewing Co. Its bright pink color and slightly sweet flavor come from the fresh strawberries and currants it's brewed with. This light beer also has a higher alcohol content and lower carb ratio than most, so you'll get some extra bang for your buck.
Kona Light Blonde Ale
Calories: 99
Carbs: 4 g
ABV: 4.2%
This bottled ale from Hawaii's Kona Brewery captures the island spirit in a refreshing, tropical sip. The recipe, which includes juicy fresh mango, was developed so the beer would pair well with light, summery meals like grilled fish or salads. Channel your inner surfer and crack this one open at the beach.
Omission Ultimate Golden Ale
Calories: 99
Carbs: 3 g
ABV: 4.2%
Omission Brewery produces "reduced-gluten" beers by adding a special enzyme after fermentation that "breaks the bonds of gluten-containing proteins," per the company website. Its Ultimate Golden Ale is light, citrus-forward, and is a safer bet for anyone sensitive to gluten (the beer is not 100% gluten-free).