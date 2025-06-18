 Skip to content

Little Caesars Just Introduced a Limited-Time “Fantastic” Pizza

This limited-edition Marvel pizza has fans racing to collect all four exclusive boxes.
Published on June 18, 2025 | 7:45 AM

Little Caesars is teaming up with Marvel to launch a brand new pizza in honor of upcoming movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps, in theaters July 25. The Fantastic Four-N-One Pizza contains four delicious flavors in one pizza, making it perfect for sharing. “This is a big moment for our brand,” said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer at Little Caesars. “We’re thrilled to work with Marvel Studios to bring the excitement of ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ into our stores and into homes across the country. It’s a delicious, craveable, and family-friendly way to celebrate the heroes that bring us together.” So what exactly is on this exciting new pizza? Read on to find out more about this craveworthy collaboration.

Sharing Is Caring

Little Caesars Fantastic Four Pizza
Little Caesars

The Fantastic Four-N-One Pizza contains two slices each of Classic Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage & Bacon, and Pepperoni & Jalapeño, available from June 16 at your local Little Caesars. In true LC fashion the pie is not only tasty but very good value for money: Each Fantastic Four-N-One Pizza is just $7.99.

No Heat? No Problem

Little Caesars Fantastic Four Pizza
Little Caesars

Not everyone likes a spicy pizza, and that’s totally fine: Guests can customize their pizza with or without jalapeños. There’s also a strong incentive to order the pizza more than once—Marvel partnered with Little Caesars to design exclusive pizza boxes for the Fantastic Four-N-One Pizza. When customers collect all four unique boxes and put them together, they reveal a hidden image related to all four characters. Fun!

Money Off Movie Tickets

Fandango Movie Tickets
Fandango

Little Caesars is also launching a deal with Fandango for discounted movie tickets: Guests who purchase $20 or more in-restaurant or online (excluding third-party delivery) between June 16 and August 10 will get $4 off their ticket to watch The Fantastic Four: First Steps in theaters. Simply use the code on the Little Caesars receipt and enjoy the movie.

First Family

Little Caesars Fantastic Four Pizza
Little Caesars

Fantastic Four: First Steps is set in a 1960s-inspired New York and has one of the most impressive casts this year: We’re talking Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Marvel’s First Family. The much-anticipated film is apparently not an origin movie, but set in an alternate universe where Galactus and the Silver Surfer threaten to destroy the Earth.

Spot the Caesars

little caesars exterior
Shutterstock

I’m sure there won’t be a boring moment in the movie, but fans can enjoy a little challenge by looking for Little Caesars pizzas, which appear in certain scenes. “We had a blast joining forces with Little Caesars to serve up exciting and flavorful ways to celebrate Fantastic Four: First Steps,” said Holly Frank, Walt Disney Studios VP, Partnership Management and Operations, Marvel.

