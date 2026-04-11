7 LongHorn Steakhouse Menu Items Diners Call “Hidden Gems”

Diners share LongHorn Steakhouse menu items and add-ons they love most.

I’ve said it before, and I will keep repeating it: LongHorn Steakhouse is one of my favorite spots for not only steak, but sides, salads, shrimp, and dessert. While it’s not as fancy as some of the swankier steakhouses, the Texas-inspired, laid-back steakhouse offers unparalleled value, especially if you know how and what to order. The next time you go to LongHorn, take these insider tips with you and enjoy a decadent meal. Here are 7 LongHorn Steakhouse Menu items and hacks diners call “hidden gems.”

Parmesan Crusted Everything or Fire Grilled

The “pro” hack: Add chicken’s parmesan-garlic crust to any steak or opt for fire-grilled. There is a Parmesan Crusted option at LongHorn that is delicious. The savory, creamy, and crunchy upgrade is available for steaks, chicken, and lamb chops, creating a “weighted blanket of cheese” effect. If you prefer something lighter yet just as tasty, opt for the classic Fire-Grilled method, which delivers a smoky, char-broiled flavor.

Texas Tonion

The Bloomin’ Onion might be more famous than the Texas Tonion, but I prefer the LongHorn version. It’s how I remember the old school Outback alternative: Super fresh, perfectly seasoned, cooked to perfection on the inside, and crispy breading on the outside. Because the onion petals are separated, there are no soggy bites. And, the “zesty dip” it comes with tastes like heaven.

Strawberry & Pecan Salad

I love the house and Caesar salad at LongHorn, but my boyfriend recently opted for the Strawberry & Pecan Salad, and now I’m a convert. It’s super refreshing, a bed of farm-fresh field greens topped with fresh-cut strawberries, grapes, mandarin oranges, candied pecans, feta, and a sweet yet slightly tart raspberry vinaigrette.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

I can’t not order the Crispy Brussels Sprouts side at LongHorn. While the cruciferous veggie is considered healthy, this version probably isn’t, tossed in smoky honey butter and crisped to perfection. It’s simply delicious paired with any of the steaks.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Spicy Chicken Bites

The Spicy Chicken Bites are on the appetizer menu, but the hand-breaded nuggets tossed in spicy chili-ginger sauce also make a great entree. “These are our favorite dishes every time we go!” one Redditor says.

Chocolate Stampede

The Chocolate Stampede, which is basically a sampler of all things chocolate, is the most decadent dessert at LongHorn, sized to share with a huge table. It comes with six different kinds of chocolate, paired with two scoops of vanilla bean ice cream and drizzled with chocolate sauce.

Redrock Grilled Shrimp Add-On

LongHorn Steakhouse has the best shrimp among chain restaurants. I am super picky with shrimp because I can’t stand the fishy smell or taste that it often comes with. But the Redrock Grilled Shrimp, which can be ordered as a side or entree, tastes so clean. It includes jumbo shrimp that are marinated and grilled on skewers, then glazed with a smoky tomato butter sauce and served over rice. It’s a great value as an add-on, because it comes with the rice.