Don't visit LongHorn Steakhouse without trying these seven best dishes.

I’ve made it no secret that LongHorn Steakhouse is my favorite casual dining chain. I have such hit-or-miss experiences at most chain restaurants, with inconsistent food quality and service. I’ve never had an awful dinner at my local LongHorn in Jenkintown, PA. And let me preface: I am a food snob. In fact, the first time my neighbor, Alex, mentioned he regularly dined at the chain, I literally laughed out loud. I gave it a shot a few years ago, and my kids and I have been regulars ever since. What should you order at LongHorn? Here are the 7 best LongHorn Steakhouse dishes to order this week.

Flo’s Filet

Flo’s Filet, a 6- or 9-ounce serving of filet mignon, is my usual order. It isn’t the best filet I’ve ever had, but I challenge you to find a better filet for the price. I also like that it comes in two sizes. The smaller size is under $22 and includes two sides. Sometimes I do the shrimp add-on, but keep reading for my thoughts on that.

The LongHorn Porterhouse

On a recent visit with my boyfriend, our server, Soniya, recommended the LongHorn Porterhouse, one of the priciest items on the menu at $36.29. “It’s the best of both worlds,” she told me, as the 22-ounce chunk of meat combines a bone-in New York strip with a generous filet mignon. It was honestly delicious and so big that there were plenty of leftovers. It was seasoned to perfection, rich, and fork-tender.

Renegade Sirloin

The most popular steak at LongHorn is the Renegade Sirloin, starting at $16.29. Why? It’s the cheapest option and gets the job done. The “lean and hearty center-cut top sirloin” is generously seasoned with their signature Prairie Dust, “grilled to perfection,” and comes with two sides.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Redrock Grilled Shrimp

I’ll let you in on a secret: LongHorn Steakhouse has the best shrimp of any chain restaurant. I am super picky with shrimp because I can’t stand the fishy smell or taste that it often comes with. But the Redrock Grilled Shrimp, which can be ordered as a side or entree, tastes so clean. It includes jumbo shrimp that are marinated and grilled on skewers, then glazed with a smoky tomato butter sauce and served over rice.

The Texas Tonion

All the apps at LongHorn are amazing, but the Texas Tonion is perfection. This is how I remember the OG Bloomin’ Onion at Outback tasting: Super fresh, perfectly seasoned, cooked to perfection on the inside, and crispy breading on the outside. I like that the onion petals are separated, because there are no soggy bites. And, the “zesty dip” it comes with is super tasty.

Strawberry and Pecan Salad

All the salads at LongHorn are great, including the side salad (I get it with ranch) or the Caesar. My boyfriend recently tried the Strawberry and Pecan as one of his sides. It was delicious, a bed of farm-fresh field greens topped with fresh-cut strawberries, grapes, mandarin oranges, candied pecans, feta, and a refreshing raspberry vinaigrette.

Chocolate Stampede

If you still have room for dessert, order the Chocolate Stampede. The huge, calorically high treat is basically a sampler of all things chocolate. It comes with six different kinds of chocolate, paired with two scoops of vanilla bean ice cream and drizzled with chocolate sauce. It’s honestly big enough for a huge table to share.