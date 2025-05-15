15 Low-Sodium Fast-Food Orders Dietitians Recommend

The terms "fast food" and "low-sodium" don't usually go together at all, especially with some fast-food burgers (like the Bacon King) containing well over 2,000 milligrams of sodium in just one sandwich. Because of fast food's reputation for crazy-high salt counts, most people who are watching their sodium levels tend to steer clear when they can. Of course, this isn't always easy, especially when you consider that some schedules and financial situations sometimes make fast food one of the only options for eating a meal. Thankfully, many popular fast-food chains are now working to provide lower-sodium options on their menus.

Why is too much sodium dangerous?

According to the American Heart Association, 9 out of 10 Americans consume too much sodium on a daily basis, and more than 70% of sodium intake comes from restaurant foods. Eating too much sodium can lead to health risks like heart disease, stroke, diabetes, high blood pressure, and cancer. Because of this, the CDC has officially recommended a limit of no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day for the average individual.

What to know about 'low-sodium fast food'

At the end of the day, fast food is never going to be as nutritious as what you can make at home. Restaurant chains cook their food in heavy amounts of oils and use salt as a major flavor enhancer. Although we've provided a list below of many lower-sodium options you can find at popular fast-food chains, it's still important to remember that we would never say these choices are super "healthy." They often still lack nutrients like protein, fiber, healthy fats, and key vitamins that your body needs to function. But if you're in a pickle and need a quick, somewhat decent option that isn't going to ruin your sodium goals for the day, we recommend the options listed below.

To help us make our choices of low-sodium fast food, we talked with expert dietitian Mary Sabat MS, RDN, LD.

Chick-fil-A Grilled Nuggets

Nutrition : Per order

Calories : 130

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 440 mg

Carbs :1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 25 g

"Chick-fil-A's 8-count Grilled Nuggets are a fantastic low-sodium choice if you're craving fast food but want to stay healthy," says Sabat. "With just 440 milligrams of sodium and 25 grams of protein for only 130 calories, they are one of the cleanest, leanest options on any drive-thru menu." She adds, "They're simply seasoned and grilled, not fried, making them heart-friendly too."

McDonald's Hamburger

Nutrition : Per burger

Calories : 250

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 510 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 12 g

"A classic McDonald's Hamburger without extra toppings is surprisingly one of their better choices for sodium watchers," says Sabat. Why? Because "it clocks in at only 480 milligrams of sodium, with 12 grams of protein and just 250 calories. It's basic, satisfying, and much lighter on salt compared to almost everything else on their menu," she notes.

McDonald's 4-count Chicken Nuggets

Nutrition : Per order

Calories : 170

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 340 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: g, Sugar: g)

Protein : 9 g

You may assume that most menu items at McDonald's are full of sodium, but there are a handful of lower-sodium choices you can make. For instance, a 4-count Chicken McNuggets from this chain has only 340 milligrams of sodium, a number much lower than many fast-food nuggets.

Wendy's Plain Baked Potato

Nutrition : Per potato

Calories : 270

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 40 mg

Carbs : 61 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 7 g

It may not sound super exciting at first, but a Plain Baked Potato from Wendy's is an excellent low-sodium fast-food menu item. Starting off with a plain potato gives you the freedom to add whatever toppings you desire while watching your salt intake at the same time.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Subway 6-inch Veggie Delight

Nutrition : Per sandwich

Calories : 220

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 360 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber:4 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 10 g

"The 6-inch Veggie Delite sandwich at Subway is a super light option at only 360 milligrams of sodium (even less if you skip salty condiments)," says Sabat. "Packed with fresh veggies and served on hearty multigrain bread, it's a crunchy, refreshing meal that keeps you full without the sodium punch."

Wendy's Jr. Hamburger

Nutrition : Per burger

Calories : 240

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 470 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 12 g

Sabat says that, "At just 420 milligrams of sodium, the Wendy's Jr. Hamburger is another smart fast food pick when you're keeping things simple. It's a smaller portion, but you still get a satisfying beefy taste without overwhelming your day's sodium budget—plus, only 250 calories."

Starbucks Rolled and Steel Cut Oats

Nutrition : Per Bowl

Calories : 160

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 125 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 5 g

Sabat says that if you're looking for a lower-sodium breakfast you can take on the go, the "Starbucks' Rolled & Steel-Cut Oatmeal is a top pick." She says, "With just 125 milligrams of sodium and a hearty dose of fiber, it offers a warm, filling meal without the salt overload." Sabat also notes that, "You can add nuts and fruit to boost nutrition without sacrificing your sodium goals, too."

Taco Bell Crunchy Taco with Beef

Nutrition : Per taco

Calories : 170

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 310 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 7 g

Sometimes you just need a quick taco from Taco Bell, and the classic Crunchy Taco with Beef can be considered a fairly low-sodium option with only 310 milligrams. Plus, you're getting 7 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber for only 170 calories, so it's the perfect snack!

Panera's Steel Cut Oatmeal

Nutrition : Per serving

Calories : 370

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 52 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 8 g

"Panera's Steel Cut Oatmeal topped with strawberries and pecans is a naturally low-sodium, high-fiber breakfast option," notes Sabat. "With only 170 milligrams of sodium and loads of whole grains, it's an excellent choice for a cozy, satisfying start to your day without the hidden salt."

Chick-fil-A Berry Parfait

Nutrition (Per ) : Cup

Calories : 270

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 85 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 26 g)

Protein : 13 g

For a low-sodium breakfast and a healthy sweet treat, try the Berry Parfait from Chick-fil-A. It has only 270 calories, 85 milligrams of sodium, and contains 13 grams of filling protein.

Arby's Jalapeño Roast Beef Slider (without Cheese)

Nutrition : Per slider, without cheese

Calories : 180

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 520 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 11 g

Ordering the Jalapeño Slider without cheese from Arby's will give you a nice snack full of 11 grams of protein and only 520 milligrams of sodium. This is one of the higher-sodium options on our list, but when compared to other Arby's sandwiches, this one is better for those watching their daily salt intake.

Panera Fuji Apple Chicken Salad

Nutrition : Per half salad

Calories : 280

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 480 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 17 g

Panera has plenty of nutritious offerings on its menu, but many of its soups and sandwiches have tons of unexpected sodium. For a lower-sodium option at this chain, try the half order of the Fuji Apple Chicken Salad.

Burger King Chicken Fries

Nutrition : Per order

Calories : 110

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 330 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 7 g

Pieces of fried chicken shaped like French fries, the Chicken Fries have become a classic staple at Burger King and are surprisingly not as full of sodium, fat, and calories as you may think. With only 330 milligrams per order, these can be a decent snack option when you need something quick and cheap.

Dunkin Multigrain Bagel

Nutrition (Per ) : Bagel

Calories : 380

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 550 mg

Carbs : 63 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 15 g

When you're at Dunkin', try their Multigrain Bagel for a lower-sodium option. "It offers a nice balance of carbs, protein, and fiber, all while keeping sodium moderate at about 550 milligrams," says Sabat. "It's a great grab-and-go breakfast when you want something hearty but don't want to load up on salt like you would with a breakfast sandwich."

In-N-Out Protein Style Hamburger

Nutrition (Per ) : Hamburger

Calories : 200

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 390 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: g)

Protein : 12 g

In-N-Out has a few different ways you can alter the classic burger to match your personal health goals. Their Protein Style Hamburger, for instance, uses lettuce instead of a regular hamburger bun, which keeps the calories at 200 and the sodium at only 390 milligrams per burger.