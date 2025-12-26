5 Lowest-Quality Burgers at Popular Chain Restaurants

A nutrition expert explains which chain restaurant burgers rank lowest for ingredient quality.

Hamburgers aren’t exactly known for being the healthiest meals on the menu, especially at chain restaurants and fast food joints. However, some are worse than others due to ultra-processed beef, refined carbohydrates, high levels of saturated fat and sodium, low fiber and micronutrients, and ingredient lists that prioritize shelf stability over nutritional value. We asked Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies: What are the lowest-quality burgers at popular chain restaurants. Here are the worst five, according to the expert.

Burger King Whopper

The Burger King Whopper might offer a hearty serving, but there are other cons of scarfing one down. “They are very high in sodium,” says Collingwood. Then, there is the large bun, packed with refined carbohydrates. On the positive side, “it actualy does include some vegetables and usually a single patty,” she says, for an overall large portion size.

McDonald’s Big Mac

The McDonald’s Big Max is another burger that tastes delicious, but isn’t very good for you, says Collingwood. Not only is it ultra-processed, but the “special sauce” adds sodium and sugar. “Smaller patties mean less protein relative to calories,” she adds. “More processed than the Whopper, but lower total calories than the worst offenders.”

Checkers Big Buford

The Checkers Big Buford is legendarily tasty, but Collingwood doesn’t recommend it for health purposes. It is “extremely high calories,” she says, noting that it tops 1,000. It is also “very high saturated fat from multiple patties, cheese, sauce,” she says. There is also an excess of sodium, “often near or over a full day’s limit.” And, “large portion size makes overconsumption almost guaranteed.”

Carl’s Jr. Western Bacon

Carl’s Jr. Western Bacon is another tasty burger bursting with not-so-good-for-you ingredients. “Processed bacon and beef is a double hit of saturated fat and sodium,” says Collingwood. “Often includes sugary BBQ sauce, adding refined sugar.” It also has a high calorie density with minimal fiber or micronutrients. “Processed meat and salty sauces make it worse than a basic cheeseburger,” she says.

Hardee’s Famous Star

Last, but not least, there is the Hardee’s Famous Star, a “calorie-dense” burger with “little nutritional payoff.” It is “high saturated fat and sodium,” says Collingwood. It also has a refined bun and is loaded with processed condiments, making it “low in fiber and nutrients,” she says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e