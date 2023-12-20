If you have difficulty sleeping, well, chances are you've tried just about every trick in the book to improve your nighttime shuteye. You may have heard that people swear by taking magnesium to sleep better—but does it work? Eat This, Not That! spoke with Dorsey Standish, MS, a mechanical engineer, neuroscientist, wellness expert, and CEO of Mastermind Meditate to learn the answer.

According to the Sleep Foundation, 15 to 20 minutes is all the time it should take to fall off into dreamland. There are many reasons why falling asleep can be challenging, including medications, health conditions, and even your nighttime regimen. It's always wise to consult with your healthcare provider when considering a sleep aid such as magnesium or melatonin. In the meantime, read on to learn all about why people are taking magnesium to sleep better. And when you're finished, be sure to check out People Swear by the 'Scandinavian Sleep Method' for Better Sleep: 'It's Absolutely Amazing!'.

Can taking magnesium before bed improve your sleep?

Can adding magnesium to your nighttime routine promote better sleep? According to Standish, "Magnesium is an essential element for hundreds of biochemical processes in the human body and therefore plays an important role in overall health. Magnesium supplementation may reduce feelings of stress and anxiety and promote calm in the nervous system. Some studies have found positive effects on sleep quality from taking magnesium before bedtime, but more research is still needed."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

If you're thinking about adding magnesium to your regimen, Standish suggests taking part in the "magnesium mocktail" trend, which has people breaking out their favorite magnesium powders to prepare a tasty bedtime mocktail. She also recommends magnesium gummies "for a sweet treat," or simply getting your magnesium in pill form. "It is good to consume them 30 to 60 minutes before bedtime," Standish explains. "Magnesium formulations like Magnesium Threonate and Magnesium Bisglycinate have shown promise in supporting cognitive health and encouraging sleep."

Consider building your supplements into a bigger "sleep hygiene-boosting bedtime ritual," as Standish calls it. This may include powering down all blue light devices before you head to bed, connecting with loved ones, or practicing mindful breathing exercises.

People are taking magnesium to sleep better and rave about the results.

If you've been on social media lately—specifically, TikTok—you've likely noticed that the pre-bedtime magnesium hype is real. If you want to fall asleep and stay asleep, indulging in a refreshing magnesium mocktail before bed may be a great idea. Take it from TikToker Ashley Flores, who explained in a video that received over 258K likes, "So I have this mocktail every single night, and anytime I have one of my girlfriends try it, they become addicted, too. So I figured why not share it with you, because I'm obsessed, and it helps me relax so much before bed."

Another TikToker, Gracie Norton, shared in a video caption, "My favorite way to drink my magnesium before bed!! This has been one of the best supplements I've tried for sleep!" She also wrote in her clip, "POV: You're about to get the best sleep ever," as she danced around her kitchen. Her magnesium mocktail consists of magnesium powder, pure tart cherry juice, and lemon ginger sparkling water.

TikTok user Michelle Adams also raved about her experience with magnesium, explaining in a video, "I just started taking magnesium about three-ish months ago, and I can confidently say that it is life-changing. So first things first, if you are a troubled sleeper, meaning you have restless nights, you can't sleep consistently throughout the night, you have bad dreams, you're always tossing and turning, etc., you need magnesium. I normally take it in the morning—[but] I took it last night [and] I woke up at 11:30 a.m., which is obviously very late, but I was knocked out. I literally was like a rock in my sleep, and I needed that so desperately because usually I'm like tossing and turning [and] I wake up like every hour."