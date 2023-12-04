9 Lazy Ways to Lose Weight All Month Long

Let's be honest: The winter season is meant to be cozy—and a little bit lazy. Nothing beats curling up by the fire under a pile of blankets to binge-watch your favorite rom-coms or TV shows. Not stepping foot outdoors to brave the brutally chilly temps seems like a welcomed idea, too. But alas, when you're on a weight loss journey, chilling out on the couch all day long seems pretty counterproductive to your efforts. Get excited, because you don't have to carve out an hour of your time for an intense workout. Instead, we chatted with an expert who shares the best lazy ways to lose weight all month long. They don't take a lot of effort, but yield results.

Keep reading to learn more about the best lazy ways to lose weight, and when you're finished, be sure to check out People Are 'Souping' for Weight Loss & Say It Can Get You a Flat Belly Fast.

Stay hydrated and cozy with warm beverages.

There's nothing more soothing than cozying up with a warm beverage and sipping it out of your favorite mug. Stay hydrated by enjoying herbal teas or warm water with lemon this winter. "This can help control hunger and keep you hydrated, especially during colder months," explains Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, a registered dietitian and certified specialist in sports dietetics who sits on our Medical Expert Board. "Plus, tea is low in calories whereas many fancy coffees provide lots of sugar and calories."

RELATED: The #1 Protein to Eat for Weight Loss, According to a Dietitian

Fill up on soup before meals.

Homemade soup can work wonders for your mind, body, soul, and weight loss efforts. If you haven't hopped on the "souping" bandwagon yet, 'tis the season to do so!

"Start your meals with a bowl of broth-based soup (not creamy)," Goodson suggests. "This can help you feel fuller before you ever start eating your meal, potentially leading to consuming fewer calories during the main course." Consider whipping up a soup that's packed with veggies and legumes so you're feeding your body with fiber and nutrients.

Power your breakfast with plenty of protein.

It's no secret that a protein-packed breakfast is one of the keys to weight loss success and an all-around healthy lifestyle. "Protein helps you get full faster and stay full longer, which can help with managing hunger and snacking in between meals," says Goodson. "Starting the day with 25. to30 grams of protein will help curb hunger all morning long!"

Consider incorporating foods such as Greek yogurt, eggs, and lean sausage, along with ultra-filtered milk for your oatmeal and lattes, into your regular breakfasts.

RELATED: 7 Best Ways To Burn 500 Calories, According To Personal Trainers

Choose seasonal foods that are full of fiber.

Update your shopping list with seasonal items that are chock-full of fiber so you can seamlessly prepare tasty winter meals. "Opt for winter fruits and vegetables that are high in fiber, such as Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes, and citrus fruits," Goodson says. "Fiber helps with satiety and digestion and will keep you fuller longer after meals. Plus, fruits and vegetables are loaded with nutrients and antioxidants that can also help you fight off illness in the winter months."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Get your exercise through fun winter activities.

Who said exercise wasn't fun? Winter activities like tubing, taking a snowy walk, and ice skating can be excellent forms of exercise without you even realizing it! "If you live in a location where snow is in abundance, consider making some of your favorite winter sports your 'exercise' in this season," Goodson suggests.

RELATED: 9 Best Low-Calorie Breakfasts for Weight Loss

Practice portion control with smaller plates.

A simple yet lazy way to lose weight all month long? Using smaller plates to practice portion control; it's such a seamless habit to aid your weight loss efforts. "This psychological trick can make you feel like you're eating more than you actually are, but still allows you to 'fill up your plate,'" explains Goodson.

Hop on the "cozy cardio" trend.

People are obsessed with "cozy cardio"—and for good reason. The trend calls for you to give your cardio routine a cozy update, and it's perfect for this very chilly time of year. Individuals are buying walking pads or hopping on a treadmill, setting mood lighting with candles, staying in their PJs, and getting their steps in while they watch a movie. You heard that right—you don't even need to change out of your comfy sweats in order to get a little workout in from the comfort of home. Plus, research shows that aerobic exercise alone is an ideal way to lose weight.

RELATED: The Easy & Effective 5-Day Weight Loss Meal Plan Dietitians Swear By

Do some couch exercises.

Another incredibly cozy way to burn calories at home? Doing a couch workout! When you don't feel like going to the gym or performing an intense workout, couch exercises come in clutch. Again—you can stay in your comfy sweats and do these exercises all from your couch as you listen to an audiobook or stream a movie. To get you started, consider couch dips, couch Bulgarian split squats, couch pushups, and couch mountain climbers.

Take a vitamin D supplement.

Since your exposure to sunlight may be limited during the cold winter months, think about taking a daily vitamin D supplement. "Adequate vitamin D levels have been associated with better weight management," says Goodson.