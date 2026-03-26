Major Grocery Recall Expands: 5 Items You Need to Throw Away Immediately

Check your freezer for these recalled items from Trader Joe’s and Kroger that may contain glass.

As part of an ongoing recall launched in early March, nearly 10 million pounds of Trader Joe’s Vegetable Fried Rice are being pulled from shelves across the U.S., impacting several products made by Ajinomoto Foods. The frozen items may contain pieces of glass. “We err on the side of caution and are proactive in addressing issues,” Trader Joe’s said in a statement to USA TODAY. “We voluntarily take action quickly, aggressively investigating potential problems and removing the product from sale if there is any doubt about its safety or quality.”

If you’re anything like me, you might keep some items in the freezer for months before they are used, so it’s important to double check if you have the following five items, and throw them away immediately. For full details, including labels and codes, please check the FDA’s updates.

Trader Joe’s Vegetable Fried Rice

Almost 10 million pounds of Trader Joe’s Vegetable Fried Rice is being recalled for contamination from foreign objects, namely glass varying in size from 1-3cm long and 2-4mm wide. These products were distributed in Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Trader Joe’s Brand

Trader Joe’s first recalled the following products, which are made by Ajinomoto under the TJ’s name. If you have them, contact the store and throw them out.

Chicken Fried Rice – Best By Dates 03/04/2026 through 02/10/2027

Vegetable Fried Rice – Best By Dates 02/28/2026 through 11/19/2026

Japanese Style Fried Rice – Best By Dates 02/28/2026 through 11/14/2026

Chicken Shu Mai – Best By Dates 03/13/2026 through 10/23/2026

These products may be contaminated by glass particles.

Kroger Chicken Fried Rice and Kroger Vegetable Fried Rice

The recall also impacts Kroger Chicken Fried Rice and Kroger Vegetable Fried Rice, which are also made by Ajinomoto Foods and could contain glass.

Kroger Chicken Fried Rice (22 oz)

UPC: 11110-04161

All Codes, Purchased between 3/10/2025 and 3/4/2026

Kroger Vegetable Fried Rice (22 oz)

UPC: 11110-04162

All Codes, Purchased between 3/10/2025 and 3/4/2026

Tai Pei Chicken Fried Rice

Tai Pei Chicken Fried Rice is also one of the brands being recalled for possible glass contamination. “The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that it received multiple consumer complaints involving glass found in product. Upon further investigation, the establishment determined that a vegetable source ingredient, specifically carrots, was the likely source of the glass contamination, which also impacted the additional products subject to this expanded recall,” says the FSIS.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ajinomoto Fried Rice Authentic Japanese Style

Ajinomoto Fried Rice Authentic Japanese Style is also being recalled, one of the brands actually using the Ajinomoto label directly. Check here for product codes. “FSIS is concerned that some product may be in retailers’ or consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” says the FSIS.