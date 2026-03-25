See the 7 best new savory and sweet Trader Joe's snacks for spring.

The first day of spring has come and gone. If you want to get into the spirit via snacking, run to your local Trader Joe’s. The cult-favorite grocery store has so many delicious new treats lining the shelves, ranging from savory to sweet, all perfect for in-between-meal munching. What should you buy right now? Here are the 7 best new Trader Joe’s spring snacks hitting shelves this week.

Danish Oat Sandwich Cookies

Trader Joe’s List shared about some new cookies. “Trader Joe’s snacks keep surprising me and this is the latest one. These Danish Oat Sandwich Cookies are crispy, buttery oat cookies with dark chocolate in the middle — kind of like a mix between an oatmeal cookie and a lace cookie. They’re sweet, crunchy, and honestly really good with coffee or ice cream. They’re only around late winter through spring, so grab them if you see them,” they wrote.

Ranch Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips

Trader Joe’s List shared about a new chip. “New flavor of one of Trader Joe’s most popular chips,” they wrote. “The Ranch Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips just dropped — the creamy, herby version of the famous Chile Lime chips. I tried them and gave them an 8/10. Super crunchy with strong ranch flavor. I think they’d be really good with guacamole or a dip too.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Trader Joe’s Spicy Cheese Crunchies

Trader Joe’s List shared about another item returning to the chip aisle. “They’re back,” they wrote. “Trader Joe’s Spicy Cheese Crunchies have officially returned. Crunchy corn snacks coated in cheddar, garlic, and chili pepper for that fiery kick. If you like spicy snacks… you’ll want a bag of these.”

Garlic Butter Nut Mix

Do you like garlic, butter, and nuts? Run to Trader Joe’s for the Garlic Butter Nut Mix. “Omgeeee so so so excited for this! I love all their mixes and can’t wait! Stay tuned for more Tuesday drops!” Trader Joe’s Obsessed shared.

Springle Jangle

Trader Joe’s Obsessed also shared about the return of Springle Jangle. “I’ve been waiting for this welcome back. I grabbed two bags $4.49 each. Yay I love making some fun recipes with these stay tuned and happy Easter soon,” they captioned the post. “OH NO my weakness has made a return,” a follower commented. “Always so good,” added another.

Synergistically Seasoned Popcorn

Trader Joe’s So Obsessed shared about Synergistically Seasoned Popcorn. “Welcome back!!! This is one of my favorite popcorn 🍿 flavors! It tastes like spicy cheese bbq and it’s so yummy! Are you a fan?” they wrote. Lots of people said yes. “Love this popcorn,” one wrote. “The Best!” added another.

Cheery Lemon Animal Crackers

Cheery Lemon Animal Crackers are another returning item that shoppers are loving. “Welcome back! These are super delicious and not too sweet and only $.99 a bag perfect for your Easter basket,” Trader Joe’s Obsessed shared. “Love these but they need to package them in a bigger bag,” a follower commented. “Absolute delish,” added another.