3 Ways to Make Your Steak on the Grill More Flavorful, According to Chefs

Chefs share simple ways to add more flavor to grilled steak.

As you fire up the grill this summer, a great cut of steak is only part of the equation. While there are endless ways to enhance the flavor, a few simple techniques can help you get the most out of every bite. From seasoning methods to easy finishing touches, small adjustments can make a big difference. To help elevate your next cookout, Eat This, Not That! asked Chef Barry Miles, Culinary Advisor, Cargill, for his favorite way to bring out the best in grilled steak. Here are his top three tips.

Use Compound Butter

Compound butter is simply butter mixed with other ingredients to boost its flavor, such as garlic, herbs, honey, citrus zest or cheese. It’s often sliced or melted to pour over everything from bread to vegetables and steak. It’s a go-to for Chef Barry. “You can use your compound butter when you’re just about finished grilling your steak, so it melts before hitting the plate, or I use it after it’s plated, either sliced or whole, and let it slowly melt from the heat of the meat,” he explains.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Enhance BBQ Sauce With Bold Ingredients

For a more flavorful steak, try giving your barbecue sauce an unexpected twist with globally inspired ingredients. Chef Barry explains his trick. “I like to add global and seasonal flavors/ingredients into my sauce,” he says. “For example, I take Gochujang (spicy fermented bean paste) and add it to my favorite BBQ sauce. It adds an umami touch to the sauce.”

Add Seasonal Ingredients to Classic Sauces

One of the easiest ways to refresh your grilling routine is by incorporating seasonal produce into your favorite sauces. “I made a watermelon chimichurri, which involves making your favorite chimichurri recipe and adding small, diced watermelon (or you can use grilled peaches), Chef Barry shares. “It’s very refreshing for summer grilling and gives your meat a lot of flavor.”