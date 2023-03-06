Man Hopes to Lose Weight and Improve Cardiovascular Health By Eating Only McDonald's—Here Are His Diet Rules

Anyone attempting to lose weight or eat more healthfully likely tries to avoid fast food as much as possible. But instead of running away from it, one Tennessee man with a unique diet strategy is embracing fast food with open arms.

Kevin Maginnis, a 56-year-old business coach from Nashville, is committed to eating solely McDonald's for 100 days as part of his plan to lose weight and improve his cardiovascular health. He first spoke about the personal project in a February TikTok video that has received nearly two million views, saying that he weighed in at 238 pounds that morning and decided that that was "completely unacceptable."

The main rule of his diet is that he eats three McDonald's meals a day, but only consumes half of the portion. Additionally, whatever he doesn't finish during one meal, he saves to eat during another. However, one major swap he's making with his McDonald's orders is in the drink department—he's drinking water instead of soda.

He acknowledged that McDonald's may seem like a strange selection for his diet, but said that he's trying to make an important point by singling out the fast food giant.

"I know some of you are thinking that might be crazy, but I'm going to eat nothing but McDonald's for the next 100 days," he said. "But instead of eating everything they give me, I'm going to go ahead and cut the meals in half just to kind of prove to myself and maybe some of the people watching that it's not as much what you're eating. It's the quantity that we're eating that really jacks us up."

During a recent appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight where he discussed the McDonald's diet even further, Maginnis said that he makes sure to "seek the heat" before he eats. This means that he waits until he can feel the hunger, or "heat," in his stomach before consuming any food.

"Everyone else calls it hunger. I call it my incinerator turning on to get rid of all the excess and also burn off some of the fat off my body, and then I'll have that next meal."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

If this reminds you of the 2004 documentary Super Size Me, you're not alone. Several TikTokers pointed out the parallels between Maginnis' diet and filmmaker Morgan Spurlock's film, which explored the negative physical and mental effects of consuming nothing but McDonald's for one month.

Responding to one of these TikTokers, Maginnis referred to his own weight loss journey as "½ size me."

For any remaining skeptics, Maginnis has continued to document his experience on TikTok and claims that he's already seeing progress. In his most recent video posted today, which marks day 14 of the 100-day diet, he said that he was already down 16 pounds.

In the longer term, Maginnis believes that he'll be able to more than triple what he's already lost. While speaking to Carlson, he predicted that he'll be able to drop 50 pounds by the end of the 100 days and end up with better blood work and better overall health.

"You don't believe me? Just follow along, let's find out," he told Carlson.