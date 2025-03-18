 Skip to content

Wendy's, Popeyes, Taco Bell, and More Have Huge March Madness Deals

Grubhub and Seamless are offering major discounts every round of March Madness.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
Published on March 18, 2025 | 3:00 PM

March Madness is upon us, which means lots of NCAA basketball. Because delicious eats and treats are the best game day companion, the college sports event has inspired a movement in the food and beverage world with restaurants offering competitive deals to feed basketball fans. Grubhub and Seamless have teamed up to make the food ordering process easy and efficient between March 18 and April 7, so you can sit back and watch your team play while eating your favorite foods and taking advantage of the best deals.

There Are New Deals Every Round of March Madness

Grubhub and Seamless took a creative route when designing their March Madness promo. Every "round," you can take advantage of different deals from your favorite spots, including Popeyes, Wendy's, Jimmy John's, and Buffalo Wild Wings.

First Four: March 18-20 & First round: March 20-22

wendys Baconator
Wendy's

Free Wendy's® Baconator® on $20+ orders (March 19 – March 24)

Little Caesars Free Italian Cheese Bread $25 (March 19 – March 24)

Chili's $8 off $40+ (March 19 – March 24)

Wawa 30% off $25 (max $11) (March 19- March 21)

Second Round: March 22-24

Little Caesars Free Italian Cheese Bread
Grubhub

Free Wendy's® Baconator® on $20+ orders (March 19 – March 24)

Little Caesars Free Italian Cheese Bread $25 (March 19 – March 24)

Chili's $8 off $40+ (March 19 – March 24)

7-Eleven 25% off $25 (March 22 – March 25)

Sweet 16: March 27-29

popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Popeyes

Popeyes Free Chicken Sandwich $15+ (March 26 – March 29)

Jack in the Box $5 off $20 (March 26 – April 1)

Taco Bell $5 off $15 w/ Purchase of Cantina Caliente Chicken Soft Taco (March 27 – March 30)

Starbucks $4 off $20 (March 26 – March 31)

Elite Eight: March 29-31

Cantina Caliente Chicken Soft Taco
Grubhub

Popeyes Free Chicken Sandwich $15+ (March 26 – March 29)

Jack in the Box $5 off $20 (March 26 – April 1)

Taco Bell $5 off $15 w/ Purchase of Cantina Caliente Chicken Soft Taco (March 27 – March 30)

Starbucks $4 off $20 (March 26 – March 31)

Buffalo Wild Wings BOGO Wings with $25 (March 29 – March 31)

Final Four to Championships: April 4-7

Jimmy John's Toasted Sandwiches
Jimmy John's

Jimmy John's BOGO Regular Favorite Category on $20+ up (April 4 – April 7)

Free Wendy's® Baconator® on $20+ orders (April 4 – April 7)

Also, Take an Additional $5 Off

All limited-time offers will be available exclusively on Grubhub and Seamless at participating locations for delivery and pick-up orders. No promo code is required, and discounts will automatically apply on a qualifying order at checkout. You can also take $5 off 2 orders over $20 with Grubhub+/Amazon Prime with code HOOP5. One code can be used twice per subscriber from March 18 to April 7

Leah Groth
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related. Read more about Leah
Filed Under
More in Restaurants
  • Buffalo Wild Wings

    Taco Bell and More Offer These Game Day Deals

  • IHOP and Applebee's Under One Roof in Major Expansion Coming This Year

    IHOP and Applebee’s Now Under One Roof

  • 7 Fast-Food Dishes That Are Surprisingly Low-Calorie

    7 Fast-Food Dishes That Are Low-Calorie

  • Juicy steak rare beef with spices on a wooden board and garnish of asparagus.

    The #1 Steakhouse Appetizer to Skip

  • A bun with blueberries on the table. Still life with blueberry baked goods. Background image

    The 30 Best Bakeries in America

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.