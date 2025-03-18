Wendy's, Popeyes, Taco Bell, and More Have Huge March Madness Deals

March Madness is upon us, which means lots of NCAA basketball. Because delicious eats and treats are the best game day companion, the college sports event has inspired a movement in the food and beverage world with restaurants offering competitive deals to feed basketball fans. Grubhub and Seamless have teamed up to make the food ordering process easy and efficient between March 18 and April 7, so you can sit back and watch your team play while eating your favorite foods and taking advantage of the best deals.

There Are New Deals Every Round of March Madness

Grubhub and Seamless took a creative route when designing their March Madness promo. Every "round," you can take advantage of different deals from your favorite spots, including Popeyes, Wendy's, Jimmy John's, and Buffalo Wild Wings.

First Four: March 18-20 & First round: March 20-22

Free Wendy's® Baconator® on $20+ orders (March 19 – March 24)

Little Caesars Free Italian Cheese Bread $25 (March 19 – March 24)

Chili's $8 off $40+ (March 19 – March 24)

Wawa 30% off $25 (max $11) (March 19- March 21)

Second Round: March 22-24

7-Eleven 25% off $25 (March 22 – March 25)

Sweet 16: March 27-29

Popeyes Free Chicken Sandwich $15+ (March 26 – March 29)

Jack in the Box $5 off $20 (March 26 – April 1)

Taco Bell $5 off $15 w/ Purchase of Cantina Caliente Chicken Soft Taco (March 27 – March 30)

Starbucks $4 off $20 (March 26 – March 31)

Elite Eight: March 29-31

Buffalo Wild Wings BOGO Wings with $25 (March 29 – March 31)

Final Four to Championships: April 4-7

Jimmy John's BOGO Regular Favorite Category on $20+ up (April 4 – April 7)

Free Wendy's® Baconator® on $20+ orders (April 4 – April 7)

Also, Take an Additional $5 Off

All limited-time offers will be available exclusively on Grubhub and Seamless at participating locations for delivery and pick-up orders. No promo code is required, and discounts will automatically apply on a qualifying order at checkout. You can also take $5 off 2 orders over $20 with Grubhub+/Amazon Prime with code HOOP5. One code can be used twice per subscriber from March 18 to April 7