It's $1 McMuffin Day. Here's How to Get One.

It's been 50 years since McDonald's launched the iconic Egg McMuffin, now considered one of the most popular fast-food breakfast items in the U.S. and internationally. McDonald's is celebrating the anniversary with some very special deals in honor of the occasion, including offering McMuffins for just $1 on Sunday, March 2. "In 1975, a breakfast revolution began with the nationwide debut of the Egg McMuffin at McDonald's," the company says in a press release. "Whether it was the melty cheese, the freshly cracked egg (now sourced 100% cage-free in the U.S.), or the perfectly toasted and buttered English Muffin… this simple, yet delicious sandwich struck a chord with America and inspired a whole new way to enjoy the most important meal of the day." If you want to take the chain up on its offer of $1 McMuffins, read on to find out how.

National Egg McMuffin Day

McDonald's is giving away your choice of McMuffins or Sausage McMuffins with Egg for just $1 through the app on Sunday, March 2. That's not all—the chain is also offering a "Double Up with McDelivery" deal: "You know what's better than one McMuffin sandwich? Two McMuffin sandwiches! From March 3 through March 30, fans can enjoy a BOGO Sausage McMuffin with Egg when making a McDelivery order in the McDonald's App."

McDonald's Is a Breakfast Restaurant

McDonald's is quite reticent about sharing exact sales figures on breakfast items, but the general consensus is more people prefer McDonald's over competitors. "At McDonald's, breakfast isn't just a meal; it's a cherished tradition and cornerstone of our brand," said McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger. "Every morning when we open our doors, we are a breakfast restaurant. Whether it's my personal favorite, the Egg McMuffin, or our crispy Hash Browns, fluffy hotcakes, or sweet and savory McGriddles, we're all about giving our customers the best start to their day. Our fans know they can always count on us for a one-of-a-kind breakfast experience, anchored in great value and high-quality ingredients."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Eggs Benedict-Inspired

According to McDonald's, the original McMuffin was created by franchisee Herb Peterson as a way to enjoy Eggs Benedict on-the-go. "When I watched my father introduce this idea to Ray Kroc, we could not have anticipated it would become the foundation for the renowned McDonald's breakfast menu," said Peterson's son and McDonald's Owner/Operator David Peterson. "It's been remarkable to see people embrace this innovation over the last five decades, and now we get to share that heritage with a new generation of breakfast fans."

Perfect Every Time

Each Egg McMuffin is made with a real egg, butter, English muffin, American cheese, and lean ham (or sausage). McDonald's head chef Jessica Foust told Business Insider the company makes the cheese itself to be extra melty, creating a rich sauce for the sandwich. The eggs in McMuffins are made with special rings that keep the size and shape consistent, and the yolk is broken to ensure even cooking for all the eggs. It takes just two minutes for the eggs to cook, and the pre-cooked ham is seared for extra flavor.

Value Menu Deals

As amazing as the McMuffin Day deals are, don't forget McDonald's has great breakfast deals year-round. The Sausage McMuffins are part of the McDonald's McValue Menu, available as a Buy One, Add One for $1 deal. You can also choose a Sausage Biscuit, Sausage Burrito, or a Hash Brown as part of the deal.