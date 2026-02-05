7 McDonald’s Menu Items Fans Say Have Quietly Gone Downhill

Fans say these McDonald’s menu items aren’t what they used to be, from burgers to desserts.

McDonald’s is still the most popular fast-food chain in the U.S., but some customers are convinced their favorite items have changed. Whether it’s accusations of shrinkflation or quality issues with their favorite burgers and sandwiches, or even location-dependent complaints, these McDonald’s fans have a lot to say about what’s happening at the restaurants, especially the price point. Here are seven McDonald’s menu items fans say have gone downhill.

Chicken McNuggets

Some diners are convinced the Chicken McNuggets have become smaller and thinner. “Chicken nuggets are thin everywhere as well. They used to at least have some volume, now they’re like mini patties,” one said. “The last two times I’ve had McNuggets they taste different. They’re smaller, have less batter and don’t taste the same. Did something change?” another commented.

Big Mac

Customers are asking if the Big Macs are getting smaller. “I used to love the Big Mac but now the burger is so small and thin that it’s barely noticeable,” one said. “I saw a post the other day and the mcd’s pickle was thicker than the patty,” another commented.

Filet-O-Fish

Some diners are convinced the quality of the Filet-O-Fish has dipped. ” What happened with the Fish Filet?” one Redditor asked, sharing a picture. “I ordered this fish filet, and was met with this, it was extremely tough. I don’t understand how an employee did not catch this, or is this how all filets are now? Luckily I used points so I wasn’t stuck paying ~5$ for this.” Another said it can good or bad: “It is the definition of ‘hit or miss’.”

McChicken

The McChicken patties are different now, some customers complain. “McDonalds McChicken patty. Ordered 4 of them, they were all like this. Maybe 1/4th the amount of meat they used to have, and twice as much breading as meat,” one said.

Quarter Pounder With Cheese

McDonald’s Quarter Pounder With Cheese has issues with quality, customers say. “Are Quarter Pounders still made to order? If so, why do I never get a hot burger? Most times the cheese isn’t even melted. I frequent the same store in my small town,” one frustrated diner said.

McFlurry

Some diners are frustrated with changes made to the McFlurrys. “It’s been over a year now and every single McFlurry I’ve gotten has just been ice cream with the toppings, dumped on top.. spilling out everywhere,” one customer said. “I’m ngl… it has made me stop going to McDonald’s 9/10 times I get the craving for it. Ever since they changed the Mcflurry cups to the ones with the flaps, I have been receiving McFlurry’s where it’s just ice cream and then the toppings dumped on top and the flaps closed.”

Apple Pie

Some customers mourn the loss of the old deep-fried Apple Pies (they're baked now). "Not nearly as good as the fried ones, but if you toss the baked ones in an air fryer for a couple minutes, it makes it 1000x better," one fan recommended.