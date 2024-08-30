I Tried McDonald's New Big Arch Burger & It Was Massive and Satisfying

Last December, McDonald's announced plans to launch "larger, high-quality burgers" to satisfy customers' demands for more affordable, more convenient, and more filling options. And earlier this week, the highly anticipated Big Arch burger finally debuted on menus in three select markets, including Canada, ahead of a potential worldwide launch.

Described as a "BIG menu addition" in a press release, the giant new burger features two quarter-pound beef patties, three slices of white processed cheese, the classic assortment of pickles, onions, and lettuce, plus crispy onions, and a tangy new Big Arch sauce, all served on a toasted sesame and poppy seed bun.

Designed to "satisfy the extra hungry," the 14-ounce burger is McDonald's largest burger yet. The Big Arch retails for $9.99 in Canada (around $7.50 in U.S. dollars).

"We have heard our guests loud and clear and understand they are looking for a bigger burger on our menu, and we are excited to bring this new global menu item to Canadians," said Alyssa Buetikofer, chief marketing officer at McDonald's Canada, in a statement. "This satisfying burger combines the familiar McDonald's flavours our fans know and love with some unique new ingredients, including a tangy new burger sauce created for the Big Arch specifically."

I decided to find out just how big McDonald's new burger really is, and whether it's worth all the hype. I stopped at my local Mickey D's restaurant in Nova Scotia to try the new burger. Here's what I found.

McDonald's Big Arch

Nutrition: (Per Sandwich)

Calories: 1,030

Fat: 66 g (Saturated Fat: 26 g, Trans Fat: 2 g)

Sodium: 1,980 mg

Carbs: 57 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein: 52 g

A large sign announcing the "New Big Arch" with an eye-popping glossy image of the stacked burger greeted me immediately upon arriving in the parking lot. When I received my order, I expected it to be similar to a Big Mac in size, but I was dead wrong: it was huge! For context, the Big Arch is listed at 1,030 calories, while the Big Mac is only around half that: 570 calories.

The look: The Big Arch came in a boxy paper carton, similar to the Big Mac. I opened the box to reveal a burger that is remarkably bigger than the iconic Big Mac itself. The bun stood out immediately; it was larger than the standard sesame seed-covered buns that the Big Mac, and it was topped with a combination of poppy seeds and sesame seeds.

The burger was chock full of shredded lettuce, orange-tinged sauce, and crispy onions. The patties themselves looked large and uniform, (again, bigger than the Big Mac). Though they looked a little dry, I could see the white cheese melted between the two patties. My initial reaction? This is what a Big Mac should be.

Visually, the burger bun looked to be higher quality than the standard McDonald's bun. Notably, there were lots of pickles, maybe six, including on the bottom of the box. (My go-to order is the McDouble, which comes with only two pickle coins, so I was excited to see extra.) It seems pickles were generously distributed onto the burger, while heaps of shredded lettuce and globs of the new Big Arch sauce sat on top.

The taste: A creamy, stomach-filling, beast of a burger. It's clear the Big Arch was well-thought out and expertly designed. Despite its size and the ample sauce, it wasn't messy at all. I credit that to a well-constructed burger, layered up correctly so nothing important fell out. The double onion situation and the crunchy pickles played well together.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The signature sauce initially looked similar to the usual Big Mac sauce, but upon closer inspection, it tasted subtly tangier and creamier. Though I couldn't quite put my finger on what was different about it, the Big Arch was somehow brighter and more zesty compared to the Big Mac sauce, which leans a little more towards mayonnaise.

Overall, the crunchy onions and pickles offer a bit of bite against the creamy white cheese and tangy signature sauce, resulting in a satisfying burger. It wasn't greasy, though it was heavy on the sauce and cheese. As far as meat goes, it tasted just like the regular patties, though certainly larger and juicier. The white cheese was melted, a refreshing divergence from the solid orange cheese found on most McDonald's burgers.

The ample burger bun was the unsung hero of the whole thing, holding it all together in a soft package. My friend noted that the crispy onions threatened to overpower the burger, texture-wise, but I personally liked the addition due to the onion-forward flavor. Thanks to the tried and true McDonald's staples (onion, lettuce, and pickles) it had enough familiar elements to appeal to diehard McDonald's fans.

McDonald's menu developers were looking for a big, whopping burger that would satisfy hungry guests without breaking the bank, and I think they nailed it. This burger was very satisfying, unlike the Big Mac, which leaves you hungry for a bit more. The Big Arch really is a beast. I was full for the whole day afterwards. The size and heft is not to be understated!

Overall, the Big Arch was an exciting, tasty burger, and I wouldn't be surprised if it appears on menus south of the border after a successful run up here in Canada.