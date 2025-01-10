McDonald's New 'Big Arch' Is Bigger Than the Big Mac And It's Coming to the U.S. Soon

Remember when the Big Mac was the ultimate "grownup" burger on the McDonald's menu? Now there's a new sheriff in town, in the shape of a sandwich which is easily twice as large as the Big Mac and significantly more caloric than the Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese. Currently being tested internationally in Canada, Portugal, and Germany, the Big Arch sandwich has a whopping 1,030 calories, according to the McDonald's Canada website.

So why is this sandwich so caloric? The Big Arch is essentially an elevated double quarter pounder sandwich with a truckload of added cheese: "Two quarter pound 100% Canadian beef patties, layered with three slices of white processed cheese, and topped with crispy onions, slivered onions, pickles, lettuce and delicious Big Arch sauce, served on a toasted sesame and poppy seed bun," McDonald's says.

11 McDonald's McFlurry Flavors From Around the World That Will Blow Your Mind

Each 377 g sandwich contains 66 g of fat, 57 g of carbohydrates, 52 g of protein, 14 g of sugar, and 1980 mg of sodium. Compare this to a Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese, which at 740 calories is the current most caloric sandwich on the McDonald's U.S. menu.

"We have heard our guests loud and clear and understand they are looking for a bigger burger on our menu, and we are excited to bring this new global menu item to Canadians," said Alyssa Buetikofer, Chief Marketing Officer at McDonald's Canada. "This satisfying burger combines the familiar McDonald's flavours our fans know and love with some unique new ingredients, including a tangy new burger sauce created for the Big Arch specifically."

The sandwich is not available in U.S. restaurants just yet, so anyone who wants to try it will have to make a trip north of the border to get their hands on a Big Arch. Other more enterprising fans are trying to figure out how to recreate the big burger, like Top Chef star Richard Blais, who commented, "Please describe 🙌" on the McDonald's Canada Instagram post. "A lot of delicious ingredients like 2 beef patties, silvered and crispy onions, and even a new sauce, need i say more?" McDonald's responded. "Well, since you asked, what's in the sauce 👏👏👏," Blais cheekily said. "I can't give away all my secrets just yet Richard!" McDonald's replied.

All the signs seem to be pointing to the sandwich making its U.S. debut some time soon. "We're encouraged by the results showing the Big Arch has universal appeal with sizable opportunity across markets," McDonald's CFO Ian Borden said during an Oct. 29 earnings call, according to Cincinnati.com. "And thanks to the success of the pilot, we're accelerating plans and we'll work with franchisees and partners to deploy the Big Arch faster to more international markets in 2025." And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss these 8 Best & Worst McDonald's Burgers, According to a Dietitian.