11 McDonald's McFlurry Flavors From Around the World That Will Blow Your Mind

On June 7, 1995, one Canadian McDonald's franchisee made fast-food history by introducing the first-ever McFlurry, which featured soft-serve vanilla ice cream blended with Oreo cookies. After finding success in Canada, the frozen dessert hit U.S. restaurants in 1997.

Since then, the McFlurry has become one of the most popular McDonald's treats, which customers have enjoyed with all sorts of mix-ins and toppings. Most recently, the fast-food giant introduced its Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry, which consists of vanilla soft serve with bananas, strawberries, and pieces of Kit Kat candies. Before that, the chain launched its Grandma McFlurry, which had butterscotch-flavored syrup and butterscotch-flavored candy pieces.

If you're planning on traveling internationally soon, you'll encounter many other creative McFlurry options that you can't find in the U.S.—well, at least for now. Curious to see what's on other menus far and wide? Read on to discover 11 unique McFlurry flavors you can score around the globe.

Lotus Biscoff – multiple locations

The Lotus Biscoff McFlurry has been an international offering for years, sold in places like the United Kingdom, Spain, India, and of course, Belgium—aka the home of the Lotus Biscoff cookie. However, now McDonald's fans in the U.S. can finally try this popular option, but only at one location.

The McDonald's restaurant at the chain's corporate headquarters in Chicago is currently offering this sweet treat, which is topped with Biscoff cookie crumbles and caramel sauce. This flavor will only be available for six to eight weeks, according to Instagram's food-food insider @snackolator. Otherwise you'll have to do some traveling.

S'mores – Canada

In addition to Strawberry Cheesecake and Confetti Cookie Dough, McDonald's Canada just started offering another tantalizing McFlurry flavor you can't get in the U.S.: S'Mores. Inspired by the beloved handheld summer dessert, this limited-time McFlurry features a graham-style crumble and mini marshmallows, along with hot fudge blended into the chain's creamy vanilla soft serve.

Caramel Popcorn – France, Indonesia

To celebrate the 2024 Paris Olympics, McDonald's launched a new Global Menu featuring international offerings. However, it's only available in Paris until Sept. 2, according to London-based pop culture site Dexerto. One of these menu items is the Caramel Popcorn McFlurry, a recipe from McDonald's Indonesia. This limited-time menu item includes a combination of vanilla soft serve, caramel sauce, and crunchy caramel popcorn.

France and Indonesia aren't the only places to offer a Caramel Popcorn McFlurry, however. Other countries like Canada and Norway have also sold this sweet treat.

Maltesers – United Kingdom

While candy-topped McFlurry treats aren't a new innovation, there are certain varieties you can't order at McDonald's U.S restaurants. One of these is the Maltesers McFlurry, which is topped with mini clusters of Maltesers, a popular candy in the U.K. that consists of a malted center covered in milk chocolate.

Matcha – Vietnam, Thailand

In 2019, McDonald's offered a Green Tea Oreo McFlurry from Japan at its restaurant inside the company's headquarters in Chicago. However, that menu item has yet to return to the states and is now only available from afar. Today, McDonald's customers in Vietnam can order the green-tea and Oreo flavored treat.

Pistachio – Italy

Matcha isn't the only vibrant green McFlurry that McDonald's fans can get their hands on. There's also a Pistachio McFlurry you can enjoy. However, you'll have to venture over to Italy to get it. To create this frozen dessert, McDonald's jazzes up its vanilla ice cream adding a pistachio sauce to vanilla ice cream, along with a crunchy topping tor additional texture.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Strawberry Oreo – South Korea

Calling all strawberry fans! In South Korea, you can sink your spoon into not one, but two McFlurry flavors that feature strawberry and Oreo flavors. First, there's the Strawberry Oreo McFlurry, which is made with vanilla ice cream, strawberries, and Oreo cookies. Then, there's the Very Strawberry Oreo McFlurry, which has a base of strawberry ice cream, plus Oreo cookie crumbles.

Stroopwafel – Netherlands

A few months after launching its Matcha McFlurry, McDonald's offered several international menu items nationwide, including the Stroopwafel McFlurry, which is currently available for a short time in the Netherlands. Described as a "McFlurry with a Dutch twist," this sweet treat consists of vanilla soft serve with a sweet caramel sauce and crispy pieces of stroopwafel, the thin, round Dutch waffle cookie filled with a layer of caramel syrup.

Pinguinos – Mexico

For the uninitiated, Pingüinos is the brand name for Hostess Cupcakes sold in Mexico, which is where you can get these cream-filled chocolate cupcakes on top of your McFlurry. The McFlurry Pingüinos is made with vanilla ice cream topped with pieces of Pingüinos and chocolate syrup. In addition to this frozen treat, McDonald's Mexico offers another McFlurry option featuring pieces of Gansito, a strawberry and cream-filled cake covered in chocolate.

Torino – Switzerland

Switzerland is widely known for its chocolate, so it's no surprise that McDonald's in that country makes a chocolaty McFlurry. The chain currently offers a Torino McFlurry, which elevates Swiss milk ice cream with the addition of almonds and Torino chocolate.

Banana Caramel Pie – Australia

McDonald's Australia, also called "Maccas," is not only serving a Banana Caramel Pie right now, but it's also transforming this sweet treat into a McFlurry as part of a limited-time offering. Available with either vanilla or chocolate soft serve, this frozen dessert is topped with crisp pastry pieces filled with a creamy banana custard and caramel sauce. It's also drizzled with additional caramel sauce.