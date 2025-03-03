7 McDonald's Breakfast Secrets That Will Change How You Order

Loyal McDonald's fans will tell you the fast-food chain has the best breakfast options available, from the legendary Egg McMuffin to hash browns that are second to none. However, savvy customers know you don't need to just stick to what's offered on the menu—with a few changes and hacks, anyone can elevate their McDonald's breakfast experience by changing things here and there, or even combining items to make a specialized meal. Here are 7 McDonald's breakfast secrets that might change how you order the most important meal of the day.

Yes, Those Are Real Eggs

McDonald's uses cage-free real eggs for its Egg McMuffin and scrambled egg breakfast options, cooked fresh in restaurants. "Our breakfast menu items are all made with real eggs—they're just prepared a little differently for each sandwich," the company says. "Round Egg: We use a USDA Grade A cracked into an 'egg ring' to get that iconic round shape for our Egg McMuffin®. Scrambled Eggs: Our scrambled eggs are made with liquid eggs that are cooked fresh on our grill with real butter."

Breakfast Cheeseburger, Anyone?

If you time it correctly, you can order a breakfast sandwich and burger back to back, and create your own burger-breakfast "McBrunch" hybrid. "Sometimes if you're lucky and we still have breakfast stuff left over we'll let you get a breakfast sandwich and a cheeseburger or something like that, but we don't do mixed sandwiches, like a burger meat patty on a biscuit. (I've made that for myself lol.. but you can't order it like that)," one McDonald's employee shared on Reddit.

Hash Browns, Well-Done

Some fans say ordering the hash browns well-done is a game-changer. "Yes it's easy, just drop the basket a second time," one McDonald's employee shared. "If it's busy and it's the drive through you will prob get parked though. Most people who order special like that are fine waiting a couple extra minutes to get it the way they want."

Upgrade Your Sandwich

If you want freshly made scrambled eggs in a breakfast sandwich that usually comes with a premade folded egg, just ask for it, says former McDonald's corporate chef, Mike Haracz. "It is [a] liquid egg product that they cook and hold, but it's more flavorful. It's more tender. [It's] bigger based on how they're supposed to make it. When you add that egg to your bagel sandwich, it is far superior," he says. "I do that but with the round egg from the McMuffin," one fan suggested in the comments.

Hash Browns In the Sandwich

Many McDonald's fans suggest putting a hash brown inside the breakfast sandwich for extra heft, texture, and deliciousness. "I always add a hashbrown to my Egg McMuffin .. the best!" one Redditor shared. "What I don't understand is why they don't sell a sandwich with a hash brown on it. Yeah ppl can buy them on the side and put them on their sandwich but I do think they could come up with something unique that would sell," another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Yes, the Coffee Is Good

McDonald's offers solid coffee at a very reasonable price, especially when compared to a cafe. "It's not bad and it's cheap. It's not amazing either but again… It's cheap. I'll order it with no hesitation but I don't expect it to blow my mind. Better than Starbucks imo," one Redditor said. "In my experience, having managed a Stbx and having friends who manage McDo – the difference is mainly that McDo tends to have better/ more strict procedures in place to ensure the filter coffee is fresh. Outside of office rush hours, the filter option is not as popular at Stbx as espresso-based beverages, so the staff will ignore their routine in brewing fresh coffee and let it sit," another shared.

Healthy Options

People don't usually think of fast food as a "healthy" option, but the McDonald's Egg McMuffin is actually a very reasonable choice. The sandwich is made with just a few ingredients—an English muffin, one egg, salted/clarified butter, American cheese, and lean Canadian bacon. With 17g of protein and 310 calories, it's a solid breakfast option if you are trying to make healthier options.