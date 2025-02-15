McDonald's Just Brought Back a Big Fan-Favorite and Diners Are Excited

Nothing stirs up customer passion quite like a fast-food favorite disappearing from the menu. In 2016, The Snack Wrap, a wrap consisting of grilled or crispy chicken and ranch or honey mustard sauce, disappeared from the McDonald's menu, leaving many customers distraught. For nearly a decade, fans of the tasty treat campaigned for its return on social media. For the past few years, there have been rumors that the chain was considering bringing back the beloved wrap, with execs confirming its return late last year. Here is everything you need to know about the return of The Snack Wrap, and also a few other favorites that are returning to the McDonald's menu.

The Snack Wrap Is Coming Back This Year

In an interview with Good Morning America on Dec. 5, the president of McDonald's USA Joe Erlinger confirmed that The Snack Wrap was returning in 2025. "The Snack Wrap will be back in 2025," Erlinger said. "This has a cult following. I get so many emails into my inbox about this product. It will be back in 2025."

The Exact Date Is Unknown

"It does [have a cult following]. It really does," he added. So, when will it be back on the menu? Erlinger maintained that he couldn't reveal its "exact" return date for "competitive reasons."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

It Is Back by Customer Demand

McDonald's also teased the news on X. "snack wraps xx.xx.2025," they captioned the post. "If you ever wonder if your posts here matter, if they have an impact, if we even care, let me tell you something, you and you only with your countless posts and requests and petitions made it happen," McDonald's senior marketing director Guillame Huin wrote on X. "They were in all our meetings, all our discussions, every single powerpoint to make a case for it. You won, snack wrap fans. Thank you."

The President Reconfirmed the News This Week

This week on an investors call, Chris Kempczinski, McDonald's president, chairman and CEO elaborated on the resurrection of The Snack Wrap, maintaining that chicken has been a hit for the chain. "We're excited about the significant opportunity we see within our chicken portfolio and see the potential to add another point of chicken market share by the end of 2026," he said. "This year, there is incredible energy for the return of Snack Wraps in the U.S., along with a few other markets," he said. "My U.S. team would kill me if I gave any more details about the when and the exact specifics of how we're going to plan on doing that, but certainly expect that to come online later in the year," he said.

The Chicken Big Mac Has Been a Hit

According to Kempczinski, the Chicken Big Mac – which replaces two beef patties with two tempura battered chicken patties – will continue rolling out across the world. He maintains that the limited-time sandwich has increased its share in the chicken market globally.

The McCrispy Will be More Readily Available

Kempczinski also confirmed the McCrispy, a fried crispy chicken sandwich with crinkle-cut pickles on a roll, will expand from 70 markets to nearly all markets by the end of the year.

They Are Also Launching Chicken Strips

McDonald's is expanding its chicken offerings once again with the launch of a brand-new chicken strip in the U.S. by the end of the year. While details remain scarce, the addition is expected to cater to fans who have long requested a more substantial chicken option beyond nuggets and sandwiches. Given the popularity of McDonald's past chicken tenders and McCrispy sandwiches, these new strips could become a go-to menu item. With the company's continued investment in its chicken portfolio, this latest offering may signal an effort to compete with other fast-food giants known for their tenders. As McDonald's keeps the specifics under wraps for now, customers can look forward to another crispy, savory addition hitting locations soon.