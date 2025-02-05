McDonald's Brings Back the Shamrock Shake—And a Long-Lost Iconic Character

Saint Patrick's Day is approaching, which means one thing to McDonald's fans: The return of the Shamrock Shake. Every year, Mickey D's brings back the green-colored milkshake, which has been a favorite of customers for nearly 60 years. This year the fast food joint brought back a special guest star and collaborated with a surprising company to make the announcement. Here is everything you need to know about this year's Shamrock Shake.

McDonald's Partnered with Ancestry to Bring Back Uncle O'Grimachey

McDonald's joined forces with Ancestry to make a clever announcement. "Reuniting w uncle o'grimacey to tell u the shamrock shake is back," they captioned a cute video of the two. "We got grimace finding his family history before GTA 6," one follower commented. "Shamrock Shake is good; but bring back the Grimace Shake that thing was 🅱️USSIN," added another.

There's a Story Behind the Reunion

"This Shamrock Season celebration came to life when Grimace stumbled upon his family's original Shamrock Shake recipe. That discovery sparked Grimace to reconnect with his vibrant, joyful, and generous uncle, Uncle O'Grimacey. Inspired to reunite with Grimace and support his favorite Charity's 50th milestone, Uncle O'Grimacey packed his bags and embarked on a journey from Sham Rock, Ireland. Now that he's here, Uncle O'Grimacey is traveling coast-to-coast, spreading Shamrock cheer with fans everywhere and celebrating RMHC and their mission to keep families together," the company added in a press release.

Uncle O'Grimacy Debuted in 1975

In case you aren't educated on McDonald's family history, Uncle O'Grimacey debuted in 1975, five years after the Shamrock Shake first hit the McDonald's menu. The character looks strikingly similar to Grimace but sports a hat and shamrock vest and walks with a cane.

There Will Also be a Shamrock McFlurry

In addition to the Shamrock Shake, there will also be the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry on the menu. According to the description, "the minty classic is mingling with milk's favorite cookie.," made with "creamy vanilla Soft Serve then blended with our legendary Shamrock Shake® syrup and OREO® cookie pieces mixed throughout."

Here's the Nutritional Information

According to the McDonald's website, a medium Shamrock Shake contains 540 calories, while the Shamrock McFlurry, contains 460 calories. McDonald's will donate 25 cents per Shamrock Shake purchased through March 23 to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Proceeds Will Aid Charity

"Our fans eagerly await the Shamrock Shake each year. We are thrilled that proceeds from this minty-flavored treat will aid RMHC in keeping families together," says Joy Silmon, second-generation McDonald's franchisee. "Family is a core value at McDonald's, and we live this every day. Together, with our Crew, customers, and iconic McDonaldland character, Uncle O'Grimacey, we're helping RMHC make families feel at home, even when they can't be."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The "Most Precious Gift Is Being Close to Those You Love"

"Our long-standing tradition of the Shamrock Shake is a testament to the joy we bring to our customers. This year, we are getting back to the first fundraiser that started our incredible partnership with RMHC," said Michael Gonda, Chief Impact Officer, North America at McDonald's. "This Shamrock Shake Season, with a little extra cheer from the Grimace family, we're reminded that the most precious gift is being close to those you love."

