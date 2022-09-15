McDonald's Golden Arches may be synonymous with Americana, but on Monday, September 19, the fast-food giant will be paying respect to Her Majesty The Queen.

All of the chain's United Kingdom locations will be closed on Monday until 5 p.m. for The Queen's funeral, according to the chain's UK Twitter account. There are roughly 1,200 McDonald's restaurants currently operating in the United Kingdom.

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth II Disliked This Food So Much, It Was Banished From Buckingham Palace

The tweet reads: "All of our UK restaurants will be closed on Monday until 5pm, to allow everyone at McDonald's to pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Operating hours and services may vary after 5 pm, so please check our app before travelling."

McDonald's is far from the only major brand closing its U.K. locations for the occasion. Numerous restaurant chains and stores such as Primark, Harrods, Asda, Marks and Spencer, Greggs, John Lewis, and Pizza Express, will all either be completely closed or working a reduced schedule.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Monday will also be the last day of national mourning in the United Kingdom, so London's financial markets and banks will be closed as well.

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II has been headline news all week long across the globe, but Her Majesty's death truly marks the end of an era for the United Kingdom. The past week has seen an unbelievable domestic outpouring of support for The Queen and Royal Family, as thousands have come out to send well-wishes with flowers, cards, and memorials.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8. From there, her coffin was transported to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on September 11. The next day a procession followed closely by her four children carried Queen Elizabeth's coffin to St Giles' Cathedral.

At just St Giles' Cathedral alone, The Queen's coffin was visited by roughly 33,000 mourners. Her Majesty took her final journey on September 13, flying from Edinburgh to London on a military transport plane.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held on Monday and take place in London, but many of the specifics are yet to be revealed. It is known that The Queen's coffin will travel to Westminster Abbey for an early morning funeral service and then be moved to St. George's Chapel, Windsor, for burial. As many as a hundred thousand people are expected to visit her coffin and pay their final respects.