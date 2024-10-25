McDonald's E. Coli Outbreak Causes Other Major Chains To Remove Onions From Menu

Following an E. coli outbreak tied to McDonald's Quarter Pounder burger, several major chains have pulled onions from their restaurants.

On Wednesday, Yum Brands, Inc. said select Taco Bell, KFC, and Pizza Hut locations have removed onions "out of an abundance of caution," according to Restaurant Business.

"We will continue following supplier and regulatory guidance to ensure the ongoing safety and quality of our food," the company said in a statement. However, Yum Brands did not share how many or which restaurants are affected.

It is believed that onions are a potential source of the E. coli outbreak at McDonald's. The chain said that Taylor Farms, a company based in Salinas, Calif., is the supplier of the onions served on its Quarter Pounder burgers.

Taylor Farms issued an onion recall "due to potential E. coli contamination" this week, as reported by The Associated Press. The company has recalled peeled whole and diced yellow onions produced at a Colorado facility, according to wholesaler U.S. Foods, which also purchases onions from Taylor Farms. However, U.S. Foods clarified it wasn't a McDonald's supplier.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the outbreak has sickened 49 people across 11 states, including Colorado, Kansas, Utah, Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. Of the confirmed cases, 10 people have been hospitalized, and one person has died.

According to the agency, most of those who have been sickened reported eating McDonald's Quarter Pounder burgers.

McDonald's said it has pulled the slivered onions and beef patties from locations in 12 states, while one-fifth of its locations have temporarily removed Quarter Pounders from the menu.

Taco Bell, KFC, and Pizza Hut aren't the only chains to recently take onions off their menus. Burger King said that "despite no contact from health authorities and no indication of illness," the chain has proactively asked 5% of its restaurants that receive whole onions from Taylor Farms to dispose of them, adding that it's "in the process of restocking them from other facilities."

Denny's also said that it has removed onions from its restaurants, as has Denver-based Illegal Pete's.

On Thursday, Taylor Farms said in a statement that it has tested raw and finished products for pathogens and "found no traces for E. coli. We have never seen E. coli O157:H7 associated with onions in the past."